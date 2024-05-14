Billboard collapse in Mumbai: 14 dead and dozens injured

Comment on the photo, The huge advertisement fell over a petrol station and some houses in Ghatkopar, a suburb of Mumbai

author, Tom MacArthur

Role, BBC News

May 13, 2024 Updated 1 hour ago

At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured after a giant billboard collapsed during a sudden storm in the Indian city of Mumbai.

The billboard, which measures 70 meters by 50 metres, according to police, fell on homes and a gas station in the city on Monday.

Emergency services say a small number of people are still trapped underneath, and a rescue operation is underway.

The government of Maharashtra state, where Mumbai is located, ordered an investigation into the incident.

Footage broadcast by local news channels showed a huge billboard swaying in the wind before giving way and crashing into buildings near a busy road in the Ghatkopar suburb in the east of the city. Several vehicles were crushed in the accident.

In photos from the scene of the accident, emergency teams can be seen working amid the wreckage. Dramatic video footage also shows rescue workers extracting a victim from under the fallen billboard and using power tools to cut through the metal.

“We have rescued around 80 people safely,” an official told news agency ANI. He added: “There is a red car that was severely damaged, and we suspect that there are some people trapped inside it.”

Comment on the photo, Officials say dozens of people are still trapped under the rubble

In a statement posted on X, previously Twitter, civic authorities in Mumbai said “fast winds” caused the collapse, and several agencies, including police, fire and national disaster response teams, were involved in the rescue operation. See also United Nations: At least 100 people were killed as a result of strong earthquakes that struck western Afghanistan

Authorities also say the billboard was several times larger than the permitted size and that the agency that placed it did not obtain permission.

A notice has been sent to the company asking them to dismantle the structure and remove all similar hoardings from the city with immediate effect.

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said the state government would provide financial assistance 500,000 rupees ($5,987, £4,767) to the families of those killed and injured in the accident.

Monday’s dust storm brought parts of the city to a standstill, uprooting trees, causing transportation chaos and power outages.

Local media reported that many flights were temporarily suspended or diverted at the city’s international airport.