Billie Eilish rocks Coachella in spandex shorts and becomes the youngest star in show history

Shakeup: It was announced earlier this month that The Weeknd (seen at the Super Bowl in February 2021) along with Swedish House Mafia will replace Sunday night leader Kanye West.

Sunday Night: The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia

The Coachella line-up this year has been marked by a massive change as it was announced earlier this month that The Weekend along with Swedish House Mafia will replace Kanye West on Sunday night.

The Weeknd and House Music Group – which consists of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso – have a working relationship as they collaborated on the successful track Moth To A Flame together and also have the same management team as SALXCO.

It’s still unclear how the main gig will work, which means if one will run after the other or whether it will be turned off, but the publication’s sources said The Weeknd’s segment will likely be shorter due to time constraints to prepare for the show.

This would also be the Swedish House Mafia’s big return to the very popular music festival where they haven’t performed since 2012 when they disbanded in 2013 at the height of their absolute popularity.

The Weeknd first hit the Coachella stage in 2012 and then three years later in 2015. He officially topped the festival in 2018 with Beyoncé and rapper Eminem.

Not a bad guy anymore: At just 20 years old, Billie Eilish (seen performing at Inglewood earlier this month) is one of the world’s biggest pop stars and will headline the second day of the hugely popular festival See also Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers

Saturday Night: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, at just 20 years old, is one of the biggest pop stars in the world and will headline the second day of the hugely popular festival.

She performed at Coachella back in 2019 (the last time the festival was held due to COVID-19-related delays) which wasn’t one of her brightest moments as she got started 40 minutes late, forgot her lyrics, and even stumbled on stage.

Talk to Eilish V . magazine Last month, about the difficult experience of one of the biggest phases of her career, she said: ‘I’m really upset with the things that have been surrounding me during that time period. This guy ruined it for me, but that’s okay.

She didn’t say who this person was, but based on scenes from her 2021 documentary The World’s A Little Blurry, she could be referring to then-boyfriend Brandon Adams.

The Los Angeles native may be at a relatively young age but she is a veteran of the music industry who first gained public attention at the age of 13 with her debut single Ocean Eyes.

Together with her older brother and fellow artist known as FINNEAS, she became one of the biggest acts in music with several songs topping the charts and award recognition including seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, three MTV Video Music Awards, three BRIT Awards and a Golden Globe. And even an Oscar.

What a start! This will be the first time Harry Styles (seen performing at the BRIT Awards in London in February) has performed at Coachella and it’s a great party See also Simon Leviev Signs Hollywood Agent for 'Tender Swindler'

Friday Night: Harry Styles

This will be the first time Harry Styles has performed at Coachella and it’s a great party.

The 28-year-old boyfriend of Olivia Wilde had a very successful solo career after being part of one of the best selling boy bands of all time on One Direction.

The British artist’s music career began in 2010 as a solo contestant on the British reality singing competition show The X Factor where he was re-joined the group after being eliminated.

After the group disbanded in 2016, he released a self-titled solo album by Columbia Records which debuted at number one in the UK and US in 2017.

His second album, Fine Line, was released in 2019 also to the top of the charts, which was the biggest first week sales for an English artist in the history of the charts.

Later this year, Styles will release his third full-length album, Harry’s House, which released a chart topping song as it was earlier this month to increase the size of the release.