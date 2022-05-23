Billie Eilish Talks Tourette Syndrome With David Letterman

Billie Eilish opens up about what it’s like to live with Tourette’s syndrome.

The Grammy-winning singer spoke about overcoming a nervous disorder after experiencing a tic on camera during an interview with David Letterman for the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

“If you picture me long enough, you’ll see a lot of tics,” Eilish Letterman said.

Eilish, who was diagnosed with the condition at age 11, said that people who don’t know she has Tourette syndrome often don’t recognize tics during social interactions and respond insensitively to them.

“The most common way people react is by laughing because they think I’m trying to be funny… and I’m always incredibly insulted by that,” Eilish said.

to me Mayo ClinicTourette’s syndrome is “a disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that cannot be easily controlled,” such as flashing his eyes repeatedly, shrugging his shoulders, blurring unusual sounds or offensive words.

When she became a public figure, the 20-year-old said she realized the disorder was more common than she initially thought.

“The funny thing is that so many people have it that you would never know,” Eilish said. “Two artists came forward and said, ‘I’ve always had Tourette’s syndrome,’ and I’m not going to take them out because they don’t want to talk about it, but that was really interesting to me.”

While Eilish said some of her tics subside over time, there are subtle tics that remain a part of her daily life. “These are things you would never notice if you were just having a conversation with me, but to me they are very stressful,” she said.

But the “Happier Than Ever” singer revealed that she does not suffer from tics while performing on stage. “When I move around, I don’t feel cramping at all,” she explained.

Eilish Letterman has shared that she has gained confidence in her having the disorder, and while she may not have all the answers, she is “very happy to talk about it.”

“I really like answering questions about this topic because it’s so much fun, and I’m really confused about it,” Eilish said. “I did not get it.”

