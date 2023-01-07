Billy Bush caught making sexual comments about Kendall Jenner – Deadline

Several years later His infamous lewd conversation with Donald Trump for Get to HollywoodAnd the Billy Bush He was caught on tape making a sexual comment about him Kendall Jenner While recording a talk to .

The Daily Beast I mentioned Friday He got the vote of October 31st additional The recording where Bush jokes with staff about Jenner toy story-Inspired Halloween costume. After someone asked her character’s name, who was told she was dressed as Jessie the Cowgirl, he said, “Kendall goes as Jessie, and believe me, there were a lot of amiables.”

Commentary was not included in the segment that aired on Halloween. while the additional The host commented on Jenner’s outfit in the final segment, only going so far as to say, “It’s going to be hard to see Toy Story the same way again.”

In a statement to Deadline, a spokesperson for Telepictures, a division of Warner Bros. Television that produces additionalHe said, “As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the series’ creative process allows flexibility to experiment with different jokes and quips. Eventually, some material falls to the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too risqué to be broadcast on TV.” TV broadcast.

This is not the first time Bush has appeared in a similar situation. A few weeks before the 2016 presidential election, while Bush was working as an anchor for NBC TodayAnd the The sound appeared From a 2005 conversation between Bush and Trump — who was the Republican presidential nominee at the time of the leak — about groping.

In the recording, Trump said, “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, [women] Let you do that. You can do anything. Hold them by the ax.” Bush who was running Get to Hollywood At the time of the conversation, the response can be heard: “Whatever you want.”

Bush has been suspended from Today And they finally fired after the sound leaked out. In his apology shortly after the incident, he said, “Obviously I feel embarrassed and ashamed. This is no excuse, but this happened 11 years ago – I was younger, less mature and acted like a fool playing it. I’m so sorry.” he joined additional in 2019.