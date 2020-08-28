Bishop’s Waltham supermarket to offer you up to 50 for each cent off ahead of being taken in excess of by Sainsbury’s

Budgens in Bishop’s Waltham. Photo: Google Maps

Budgens in Winchester Street, Bishop’s Waltham, is because of to near and Sainsbury’s will shift into the developing.

In advance of this, the supermarket is featuring products at intensely discounted prices right until Wednesday.

On Facebook, the Budgens account wrote: ‘The keep will be ceasing trading on Wednesday, September 2. Numerous goods are now reduced to 50 per cent off original price.

Read A lot more Go through Much more Sainsbury’s established to open retail store in Bishop’s Waltham following failing in bid five yrs in the past

‘We would like to thank all our consumers for their tailor made and help in excess of the several years.’

Sainsbury’s is because of to open its new Neighbourhood Hub store in November right after having in excess of Budgens subsequent week.

Present employees users at Budgens will have jobs at the new Sainsbury’s retail outlet.

The shop will be shut for an believed 12-months to allow for for it to be refurbished.

It arrives various decades right after Sainsbury’s past try to open up a supermarket in Bishop’s Waltham.

The options for a store in Abbey Mill were being pulled in 2015 next a 6-12 months battle that divided the town.

TV’s Amanda Holden, who grew up nearby, backed the campaign from the proposed grocery store the time.

A concept from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Thank you for examining this story. The dramatic activities of 2020 are owning a major effects on our advertisers and as a result our revenues.