“Black Ink Crew” Star Ceaser Emanuel has fired after a video of dog abuse

VH1 “Black Ink Crew” star Caesar Emmanuel He was fired from the show after a video allegedly abusing dogs surfaced… TMZ learned.
A VH1 spokesperson told TMZ, “We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel of Black Ink Crew New York. As next season was about to finish production, this decision will not affect the next season.”
Sources familiar with the situation tell us that they are wrapping up production, but keeping it open in order to properly handle the situation on the show. We’re told the producers also found the viral video shocking.
this is sick! Someone sent in their loop cam showing a black ink ceaser abusing a dog! #vh1 #Shawky #ceaser #black ink pic.twitter.com/TYMj7pDBbK
A video surfaced on Wednesday purporting to show Ceaser beating and abusing dogs – and the clip immediately left many fans sick in their stomachs.
Participate in the Caesar Star Donna Lombardi He reposted the clip online and said “I don’t even get into this guy’s life, but this video made me so upset.”
The network demanded that it be permanently canceled… and added, “I pray to God to see you, @ceaserblackink, you are a monster you are.”
The show is currently in production for its tenth season, and Ceaser has been a part of the series since its 2013 premiere.
The show follows the day-to-day operations of his shop, Black Ink tattoo, in Harlem… The man also owns studios in Brooklyn, ATL, Orlando, and Houston.
