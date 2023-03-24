March 24, 2023

Blinken does not rule out negotiations on Ukraine’s borders in the long term

Rusty Knowles March 24, 2023 2 min read

Cover Image: Anthony Blinken testifies before a congressional committee in Washington on March 23, 2023. Jim Watson / AFP

Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Kherson region on Thursday, part of which is still held by Russian forces. The Ukrainian president notably visited Possad-Pokrovske, which suffered significant destruction, and visited a power station damaged by Russian bombing.

The Ukrainian military admitted that it was wrong to say that Russian troops had withdrawn from the town of Nova Khakovka., located on the other side of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. Moscow refused and Ukrainian civil servants pointed to a poor analysis of the information received.

Russian forces have partially regained control of the immediate surroundings of Greminna (Luhansk Oblast), which was under imminent threat from the Ukrainian military at the beginning of the year.

Finland announced on Thursday that it had sent three Leopard 2 demining tanks In Ukraine, in addition to the three promised in February. Tanks equipped with machine guns instead of conventional artillery are designed to neutralize mines and explosive devices. The first four Slovak MiG-29 fighters were delivered To Ukraine. The other nine devices are also promised to be replaced in the coming weeks.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will open an office in Ukraine, after issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Ukraine’s Attorney General Andriy Kostin and ICC Registrar Peter Lewis signed the cooperation agreement on Thursday.

Help trace children abducted by Russia from Ukraine European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen announced today that the EU will co-organise a conference with Warsaw and Kyiv when they return to their country.

Find our live coverage from yesterday by clicking this link.

Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine

Reporting. In Georgia, the struggle for influence between Russia and the EU

true Kiev’s allies accelerate training of Ukrainian soldiers

Reporting. In Q, the return of children deported by Russia: “I was always afraid to be there”

encryptions. Xi and Putin dramatically reaffirmed their alliance against the West

Reporting. In Bulgaria, in the Valley of Roses, a well-kept secret of arms supplied to Ukraine

true LFI doubts the effectiveness of the international arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin

Reporting. “Da Vinci” and Alina’s crushed passion

true “The world’s” answers to your most frequently asked questions

