Blizzard has temporarily removed two heroes from Overwatch 2

Modernization: It appears that Blizzard has been hit by another wave of DDoS attacks shortly after they temporarily removed Bastion and Torbjörn from the game.

Its servers had to undergo “emergency maintenance” in response to this, fortunately, it appears to have now been resolved. You can see Blizzard’s full bug report and current status of the game over at Overwatch Forums page.

Emergency maintenance completed and # Overwatch 2 Live servers. Thank you all for your patience.– Overwatch (PlayOverwatch) October 11 2022

[#Overwatch2] We continue to make progress through playback issues and have updates on several known issues.

We are also investing in a new version that will prevent players from accessing all of their owned heroes. We are working to resolve this ASAP!https://t.co/i7ga5sNiwi– Blizzard CS – Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 11 2022

creative: Monitor 2 Launching across multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch last week, well… it wasn’t quite a smooth rollout. The game servers appeared to be hit by a massive DDoS attack at launch, and some users with prepaid phones also had problems logging in.

Blizzard is still working on some bugs here and there, and the latest update is to remove two heroes from the game. Yes, he actually went so far as to remove Bastion and Torbjörn from play to sort out issues with them.

Bastion is not currently available across all modes. However 5 Torbjörn is still playable in Quick Play:

🚨 fast PSA 🚨 Bastion and Torbjörn are taking a quick trip to the workshop as we work around some bugs in their ability sets! 🛠️ Bastion will not be available in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. pic.twitter.com/ghjLL5KV7b – Overwatch (PlayOverwatch) October 10 2022

Overwatch 2 on the Nintendo Switch is free to download, but you’ll still need a Battle.net account to sign in and play. First-time Overwatch players and Battle.Net users will still need to add some additional details such as a mobile phone number. You can read more about this at Our previous coverage.

