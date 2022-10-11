October 11, 2022

Blizzard has temporarily removed two heroes from Overwatch 2

Len Houle October 11, 2022 2 min read
Photo: snow storm

Modernization: It appears that Blizzard has been hit by another wave of DDoS attacks shortly after they temporarily removed Bastion and Torbjörn from the game.

Its servers had to undergo “emergency maintenance” in response to this, fortunately, it appears to have now been resolved. You can see Blizzard’s full bug report and current status of the game over at Overwatch Forums page.

creative: Monitor 2 Launching across multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch last week, well… it wasn’t quite a smooth rollout. The game servers appeared to be hit by a massive DDoS attack at launch, and some users with prepaid phones also had problems logging in.

Blizzard is still working on some bugs here and there, and the latest update is to remove two heroes from the game. Yes, he actually went so far as to remove Bastion and Torbjörn from play to sort out issues with them.

Bastion is not currently available across all modes. However 5 Torbjörn is still playable in Quick Play:

Overwatch 2 on the Nintendo Switch is free to download, but you’ll still need a Battle.net account to sign in and play. First-time Overwatch players and Battle.Net users will still need to add some additional details such as a mobile phone number. You can read more about this at Our previous coverage.

Have you tried Overwatch 2 on Switch yet? What about other platforms? Tell us in the comments.

See also  The Street Fighter 6 Guile trailer was shown during the summer of Fest

