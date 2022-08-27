Bloody battles erupted across Tripoli, raising fears of a wider war in Libya

The worst fighting in Tripoli in two years

TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Rival factions clashed across the Libyan capital on Saturday in the worst fighting there in two years, with an eyewitness saying forces aligned with a parliament-backed administration moved into the city to try to seize power.

The Tripoli government’s Ministry of Health announced an initial death toll of 12 dead and 87 wounded, but did not mention the number of civilians or fighters.

The ongoing fight in the city for control of the government is likely to push Libya back into all-out war after two years of comparative peace that led to a failed political process aimed at holding national elections.

The months-long standoff for power in Libya has pitted the Tripoli-based government of national unity led by Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba against a rival administration led by Fathi Bashagha backed by the eastern parliament.

Witnesses said the clashes erupted overnight when one of the main groups in Tripoli attacked another base under the control of another, leading to hours of gunfire and explosions.

The fighting intensified later on Saturday morning, with light weapons, heavy machine guns and mortar shells scattered in separate central areas. Plumes of black smoke rose across the Tripoli skyline and echoes of gunfire and explosions resounded in the air.

People working in the area said that violent clashes later began in Janzour on the coastal road west of Tripoli and a possible arrival point for some forces allied with Bashagha.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness said that a convoy of more than 300 vehicles belonging to Bashagha set off from Zliten, about 150 kilometers east of Tripoli, along the coastal road. Bashagha has been living for weeks in Misurata, near Zliten.

To the south of Tripoli, a video spread on social media, which Reuters could not verify, allegedly showing the forces of another commander allied with Bashagha entering the Abu Salim district. Witnesses near Abu Salim said there was heavy gunfire in the area.

The National Unity Government’s Health Ministry said several hospitals and health centers had been bombed in the fighting, which subsided in some areas later on Saturday.

Turkey, which has a military presence around Tripoli and helped forces in the city fight an eastern offensive in 2020 with drone strikes, called for an immediate ceasefire and said, “We continue to stand by our Libyan brothers.”

Abdel Moneim Salem, a resident of central Tripoli, said, “This is horrific. My family and I could not sleep because of the clashes. The sound was very loud and very frightening. We stayed awake in case we had to leave quickly. Feeling terrible.”

Smoke rises in the sky after clashes in Tripoli, Libya, August 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed Read more

Large armed factions supporting each side in the Libyan political conflict have repeatedly massed around Tripoli in recent weeks, with convoys of military vehicles moving around the city and threatening to use force to achieve their goals.

Pictures and videos circulating online of the city center, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed military vehicles speeding through the streets, fighters shooting, and local residents trying to put out the fires.

Ali, a 23-year-old student, who declined to give his surname, said he fled his apartment with his family during the night after bullets hit the building. “We couldn’t survive any longer,” he added.

Libya has seen little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi and split in 2014 between rival eastern and western factions, drawing in regional powers. Libyan oil production, the main prize for the warring groups, has been repeatedly interrupted during the years of chaos.

An offensive in 2019 by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar backed by parliament in the east of the country collapsed in 2020, leading to a ceasefire and a UN-backed peace process.

The truce included the formation of a national unity government led by Dbayba to rule Libya in full and supervise the national elections that were scheduled to take place last December, but were abandoned amid disagreements over the vote.

Parliament said Dabaiba’s mandate had expired and appointed Bashagha to take over the position. Dabaiba said parliament had no right to replace him and that he would not step down until after the elections.

Bashagha attempted to enter Tripoli in May, which led to an exchange of fire and his exodus from the city.

But since then, a series of deals has led to the reorganization of some armed factions within the main confrontational coalitions around Tripoli.

Haftar remains closely allied with the eastern parliament, and after his 2019-20 offensive, some groups in Tripoli remain vehemently opposed to any alliance in which he plays a role.

A statement by the National Unity Government said that the recent clashes in Tripoli erupted because fighters allied with Bashagha opened fire on a convoy in the capital, while other units loyal to Bashagha massed outside the city. She accused Bashagha of backing away from talks to resolve the crisis.

The Bashagha administration said in a statement that it never refused talks and that its overtures were rejected by Dabaiba. It did not respond directly to the confirmation of its connection to the clashes.

(Covering) Ahmad Al-Amami (Additional reporting) by Ayman Al-Werfalli, Hani Emara and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Angus McDowall Editing by Praveen Shar and Frances Kerry

