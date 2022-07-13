Blue Jays Fire Chief Charlie Montoyo after the team dropped to fourth in the East

Charlie Montoyo has been fired as manager blue jays, the club said Wednesday. Bench coach John Schneider has been appointed as interim coach during this season.

At 46-42, Toronto dropped to fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference, 15 1/2 games away Yankees And just four games ago from Orioles. But the Blue Jays were coming out with a 4-3 victory over Phyllis Tuesday night.

Montoyo signed a contract extension in April that was supposed to keep him with the Blue Jays until at least the 2023 season, with options for 2024 and 25.

Late on July 2, the Blue Jays were solidly second in the Middle East. but the red socks Jump them in the division, then rays Follow. And the Monday after sailors Sweeping the weekend series against the Blue Jays, Seattle Toronto caught themselves in a tie for the AL’s final wild card.

But even after slipping 2-9 recently, the Blue Jays are still in a playoff competition.

Montoyo started his stint in Toronto in 2019, and the Blue Jays were on the rise. He oversaw the 67-95 season that year in the final step of rebuilding. Last season, Jays went 91-71. In his three years on the Toronto bench, Montoyo has gone 236-236.

With Schneider moving to interim manager, Triple-A coach Casey Kandel has been named interim coach on the Toronto bench.

The Blue Jays end a streak with the Phillies on Wednesday and begin a group of four matches with Kansas City Royals Thursday.

(Photo: Kim Clement/USA Today)