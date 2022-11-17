Blue Jays meals from Teoscar Hernandez trade

The Blue Jays will need to fill the hole in their arena, of course, perfectly with a batter that brings more balance to their lineup, but the expected $14 million can also be spread across the bullpen and turnover. They were in a position where one big move – or maybe two medium ones – made sense. They’re in a weak spot now, but whether they get a failing or a successful score on this trade will depend on where that new money is spent.