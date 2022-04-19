Blumhouse-Miramax Dracula “Mina Harker” Film Cancellation – Deadline

except: Bloom House And MiramaxDracula movie Mina Harker Not happening, deadline learned.

OriginallyBlindspotting actress and #fresion Emmy Award Winner Jasmine Cephas Jones It is set to the headline Karen Kusama‘s Meena harker, With the cameras set to work within three weeks.

However, the production is not progressing, and sources say that Miramax dropped out due to creative differences with the director. The crew was notified hours in advance.

The film was set to take place in contemporary Los Angeles, focusing on protagonist Mina Harker, who plays opposite Dracula in the film, with classic protagonist Bram Stoker as Vladimir in the film. Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi penned the script based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula; Both books are frequent collaborators with Kusama.

Kusama was producing the film with Jason Bloom, Hay, Manfredi and Miramax Bill Block. Bea Sequeira was the EP and was hired to oversee Blumhouse.

Kusama recently worked as EP Director and Experimental Director on Showtime’s hit series yellow jackets; Before that, she managed the LA noir Golden Globe nominee destructive, Starring Nicole Kidman as a police detective on the edge of a cliff.

Jones Emmy Award Winner For her leading role in the short series #freresion For Quibi. She is in production on the second season of Starz blindness In Auckland, after she was Nominated for Independent Spirit Award For her role as Ashley. The show was also nominated for Best Screenplay in The Spirits as well as Landing hack chain gesture At the 2021 Gotham Awards.