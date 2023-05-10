Bob Huggins apologizes for using a “hateful phrase” on a radio show

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins apologized for using a homophobic slur several times during his radio appearances in Cincinnati on Monday.

Huggins appeared on The Bill Cunningham Show 700 WLW to talk about his time as coach of Cincinnati and his rivalry with Xavier. According to clips of the conversation that surfaced on social media, Huggins was asked if Xavier players transfer to West Virginia, to which he replied, “Catholics don’t.”

He then implied that fans threw a “rubber dick on the floor and then say they didn’t do it” and called Xavier’s fans a homophobic slur, which he repeated when the host asked if that had happened at transgender night. To say Huggins “He’s the absolute best.”

Should be firedBob Huggins can’t stay in West Virginia after homophobic slurs are used

time is overBob Huggins is a fossil who doesn’t understand that most young players hate his bigotry

“Earlier today on a radio show in Cincinnati, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and obnoxious phrase that there is no such thing,” Huggins said in a statement released by the university.

“I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the community of Xavier University, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over 40 years of coaching, there are consequences to our words and actions, and I will fully accept anything that comes my way. I am ashamed, ashamed and saddened by those I have hurt.” I have to do better, and I will.”

Huggins was the head coach of the Bearcats from 1989 to 2005. After one season at Kansas State, Huggins became the Mountaineers coach in 2007. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September 2022. He is currently the active leader in Division 1 with 863 wins.

West Virginia Athletics he said in a statement The situation is “under review” and will be addressed by the university and the athletic department.

“Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a radio show in Cincinnati were insensitive, offensive, and do not represent the values ​​of our university,” the statement read. “WVU does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions seriously.”