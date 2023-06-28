Bobby Osborne, mandolinist who flouted bluegrass convention, has died at 91

A return to a more time-respectful approach to bluegrass revitalized their career, which over the next thirty years found them cementing their place alongside such pioneers of the genre as Mr. Monroe and Stanley. They were inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame in 1994.

Sonny Osbourne retired from performing in 2005, after suffering a shoulder injury, and passed away in 2021. Bobby, who had previously undergone quintuple heart surgery, formed a new group, Rocky Top X-Press, with his son, Bobby Jr. (known as Boj), And he continued to perform and record.

Besides Bobby Jr., Mr. Osborne is survived by his wife, Karen Osborne. two other sons, Wayne and Robbie; a daughter, Tina Osbourne; sister Louise Williams; Five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He lived in Portland, Tennessee, another suburb of Nashville.

Much of the innovation in production, arrangements, and repertoire that the Osbornes introduced to bluegrass has been achieved. Less has been said, however, of how Mr. Osborne, whose lyrical harmony playing was inspired by the jazz-derived solos of old fiddlers, forged a new path as a mandolinist.

Speaking to Bluegrass Situation in 2017, he explained: “Since I’ve always liked fiddle tunes and the mandolin is tuned like a violin—and I was good with a flat pick of the guitar—I’m pretty done with playing fiddle tunes with the mandolin.”

In the process, Mr. Osborne gained a reputation as one of the first bluegrass mandolinists to expand the instrument’s vocabulary beyond what Mr. Monroe, the father of Bluegrass, had established early on.

Alex Troup Contribute to the preparation of reports.