Bobby Wagner: The protester was blocked by the Los Angeles Rams midfielder as he ran down the field

A protester met with full force NFL Linebacker Bobby Wagner on Monday night as the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Los Angeles Rams.

At the end of the first half, a man ran into the field at Levi’s Stadium carrying a pink torch, temporarily stopping play.

While he was initially dodging the efforts of the hosts trying to stop him, he made a mistake by running toward the Rams’ defensive bench.

Wagner and teammate Tacharist McKinley saw him coming, and when McKinley tried to grab the protester, Wagner shot him down.

The 32-year-old was convinced by his intervention, as security escorted the man off the field.

“It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field,” Wagner told reporters after the match. “I saw security had a little problem – so I helped him out.”

NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning seem to be enjoying the removal as was their reaction to ESPN.

“That’s what we’re talking about. Wagner, veteran. Put him down, now get out and let the guys take control. Bobby Wagner, play veteran,” Peyton laughed as he watched a replay of the incident.

Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere took charge of the stunt, as the protester attempted to raise awareness of Right to Rescue, an affiliate organization looking to “help whistleblowers who face jail time to expose farm abuses in factories and rescue suffering animals.”

Another protester also tried to disrupt the game but appeared to be stopped early.

Direct action everywhere Post a picture on Twitter of the activists after their release, adding that they were “beaten up a little bit but are in good spirits.”

She also said the man who was confronted by Wagner had burns to his arm, most likely due to the flare.

The 49ers went on to dominate the Rams behind a solid defense with seven sacks and interceptions, winning 24-9 to go 2-2 on the season. The loss also drops defending champion Rams to 2-2 on the year.