May 4, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Boeing's Starliner capsule is on its way to launch the OFT-2 mission to the space station on May 19

Boeing’s Starliner capsule is on its way to launch the OFT-2 mission to the space station on May 19

Cheryl Riley May 4, 2022 3 min read

Company representatives and NASA officials said the Boeing CST-100 Starliner capsule is still on its way to achieving its critical test launch on May 19.

starliner It was meant to take off on an unmanned mission to International Space Station Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2) is called August 2021. But standard pre-launch checks revealed that 13 of the 24 oxidizer valves in the Starliner service module’s propulsion system were stuck.

See also  Astronomers identify a realistic planet with two suns - like 'Tatooine' from Star Wars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Rocket Lab CEO describes helicopter missile capture as key to achieving reusable targets

May 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Rocket Lab captures the fall of a helicopter booster before it goes down

May 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Rocket Lab captures the booster in mid-air by helicopter for the first time

May 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

The three zodiac signs with the raw horoscope on Wednesday 4 May 2022

May 4, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Boeing’s Starliner capsule is on its way to launch the OFT-2 mission to the space station on May 19

May 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Grizzlies vs. Score

May 4, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Reggie on NoA Issues: ‘This Isn’t Nintendo I Left Out’

May 4, 2022 Len Houle