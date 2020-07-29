Bogopa wins bid for pair of Fairway Current market merchants

Bogopa Services Corp., operator of Meals Bazaar supermarkets in the New York metropolitan space, received its bid to receive two Fairway Industry merchants in the New York Metropolis boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.

At a supplemental auction as aspect of Fairway’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy circumstance, Bogopa was awarded Fairway’s Pink Hook (Brooklyn) and Douglaston (Queens) supermarkets with an mixture bid volume of $2.43 million. Both merchants are slated to be transformed to Food Bazaar areas.

Linked: Fairway Market to provide two retailers to Food items Bazaar operator Bogopa

“Knowing that Foodstuff Bazaar will proceed to give the communities we presently serve with the maximum excellent and range of perishables, groceries and other exceptional meals offerings is really gratifying,” Fairway Market place CEO Abel Porter said in a statement. “We celebrate their commitment to offer positions to our staff members at these spots and welcome them to the Foods Bazaar spouse and children.”

Fairway Marketplace New York-dependent Fairway Sector has so considerably been in a position to promote 10 of its 14 grocery retailers. The company introduced yesterday that it’s continuing to seek prospective buyers for its supermarkets in Westbury, N.Y., and Stamford, Conn.

Linked: Fairway Market place files for Chapter 11, strategies to provide all retailers

So considerably, New York-based Fairway has been able to provide 10 of its 14 grocery suppliers. The company announced yesterday that it is continuing to seek out customers for its supermarkets in Westbury, N.Y., and Stamford, Conn. In accordance to Employee Adjustment and Retraining Notification (Warn) Act filings by Fairway, both equally suppliers would be closed down sometime involving July 31 and Aug. 14 if they’re not bought.

Individuals two places, additionally two other Fairway grocery stores in Plainview and Harlem (Manhattan), N.Y., have ceased operations. Fairway formerly indicated that it was working to sell the Harlem store, but in yesterday’s announcement the company only reported it’s trying to get prospective buyers for the Westbury and Stamford shops. The Plainview place has been shut down. Fairway said in a July 24 New York Alert submitting that it expects to shut its company office environment someday between July 29 and Aug. 12.

New York-based mostly Fairway entered Chapter 11 personal bankruptcy protection in late January and, upon filing, explained it aimed to market all of its 14 shops. In late March, Fairway awarded bids in court docket-supervised asset auction for the sale of eight stores. Amazon obtained Fairway’s Paramus and Woodland Park, N.J., retailer leases, even though ShopRite operator Village Super Market place purchased four of Fairway’s Manhattan merchants (Higher East Aspect, Higher West Side, Chelsea and Kips Bay, plus the parking good deal of the Harlem retail store), as properly as Fairway’s Pelham Manor shop in New York’s Westchester County and its creation and distribution center in the Bronx. Key Foodstuff Cooperative member 7 Seas Georgetowne LLC acquired Fairway’s Georgetown retailer in Brooklyn.

In buying the Purple Hook and Douglaston Fairway spots, Bogopa outbid 7 Seas. General, Brooklyn-dependent Bogopa has 26 Food Bazaar grocery suppliers in New York Town, Westchester County, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company had beforehand bid for a greater package of Fairway property, with a $75 million supply for Fairway’s five Manhattan shops, Pelham Manor store and Bronx DC.