Bombed maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Zaporozhye region blames Russia’s “terrorism and murder”

Cover Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Reuters
- Bomb blast hits maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Zaporozhye region “Terror and Murder” of Russia. Ukrainian authorities announced the attack on Wednesday, saying a newborn was killed. Another Russian bombing targeted a clinic in the Kharkiv region.
- Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said the Russian missile attack had damaged power plants. “big”But on Tuesday he dismissed the need to evacuate civilians.
- There was fighting between Ukrainians and Russians on Tuesday at Kinbourn PointAccording to officials, a piece of land located at the tip of the left bank of the Dnieper in southern Ukraine.
- Ukraine’s peninsula of Crimea, controlled by Russia, has been the target of drone strikes As of Tuesday, Russian forces remain in place “Caution”Kremlin officials said.
- Ukraine’s president on Tuesday called on French mayors to offer help Russia this winter to prevent her country from using the cold “Weapon of Destruction”Specifically mentioning “Generators of different capacities”, of “Mine clearance assistance [et] Equipment for firefighters, rescuers and doctors ».
- The European Union will provide an additional €2.5 billion in financial assistance For Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen announced on Tuesday Twitter.
- The World Bank announced an additional $4.5 billion on Tuesday (4.37 billion euros) in favor of Ukraine, to implement it “Essential Services and the Running of Government”.
- The European Commission on Tuesday proposed a temporary mechanism to control wholesale prices in the gas market A reference to the European Union (EU) with strict conditions to finally convince the initially reluctant member states for such a device.
- Gazprom threatened to cut gas supplies to Moldova on Tuesday Ukraine accuses it of leaking a gas pipeline that runs through its border.
Find our live coverage from yesterday by clicking In this connection.
