November 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Bombed maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Zaporozhye region blames Russia’s “terrorism and murder”

Rusty Knowles November 23, 2022 2 min read

Cover Image: A screenshot from a video showing the ruins of a maternity hospital in Vilnius, Zaporizhia region, on November 23. State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Reuters

  • Bomb blast hits maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Zaporozhye region “Terror and Murder” of Russia. Ukrainian authorities announced the attack on Wednesday, saying a newborn was killed. Another Russian bombing targeted a clinic in the Kharkiv region.
  • Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said the Russian missile attack had damaged power plants. “big”But on Tuesday he dismissed the need to evacuate civilians.
  • There was fighting between Ukrainians and Russians on Tuesday at Kinbourn PointAccording to officials, a piece of land located at the tip of the left bank of the Dnieper in southern Ukraine.
  • Ukraine’s peninsula of Crimea, controlled by Russia, has been the target of drone strikes As of Tuesday, Russian forces remain in place “Caution”Kremlin officials said.
  • Ukraine’s president on Tuesday called on French mayors to offer help Russia this winter to prevent her country from using the cold “Weapon of Destruction”Specifically mentioning “Generators of different capacities”, of “Mine clearance assistance [et] Equipment for firefighters, rescuers and doctors ».
  • The European Union will provide an additional €2.5 billion in financial assistance For Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen announced on Tuesday Twitter.
  • The World Bank announced an additional $4.5 billion on Tuesday (4.37 billion euros) in favor of Ukraine, to implement it “Essential Services and the Running of Government”.
  • The European Commission on Tuesday proposed a temporary mechanism to control wholesale prices in the gas market A reference to the European Union (EU) with strict conditions to finally convince the initially reluctant member states for such a device.
  • Gazprom threatened to cut gas supplies to Moldova on Tuesday Ukraine accuses it of leaking a gas pipeline that runs through its border.
See also  The anti-time rivalry of researchers to unravel the secrets of this "worrying" mutation of the virus

Find our live coverage from yesterday by clicking In this connection.

Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine

to analyze. The war in Ukraine is putting pressure on Western arms stocks

encryptions. The international community helped Moldova, which was affected by the war in Ukraine

true France announces new arms supply to Ukraine

Report. In the Donbass, residents of Pakmud are under fire from Russian artillery

Chronic. Volodymyr Zelensky lesson for Israel

evidences. “We were beaten twice a day”: In Russia, the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war are systematically violated.

Report. In Kherson, Trabinka Hospital defies occupation

true “The world’s” answers to your most frequently asked questions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Pro-Russian officials have announced a drone strike in Crimea.

November 23, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Senate votes in favor of tax reform on capital gains from real estate sales

November 22, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The IAEA says there is “no immediate threat to nuclear safety” in Zaporizhia

November 22, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Didn’t Get ‘Titanic’ Role Because He Didn’t Want To Audition – Deadline

November 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket with the Eutelsat 10B satellite – Spaceflight Now

November 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama overrated, USC underrated last Top 25

November 23, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

It is rumored that the dedicated Radeon RX 7900 series will launch one to two weeks after the AMD reference design

November 23, 2022 Len Houle