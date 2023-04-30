Bombings continue in the Kherson region, with one death recorded by Ukrainian authorities

Trenchers targeted by Russian strikes

According to the report of our colleagues from Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Ukraine, the Ukrainian soldiers who were digging a trench near Bagmouth between a small road and a tree, six kilometers from the first Russian positions, were killed. Russian attacks on Sunday morning.

With shovels in hand and helmets on their heads, Ukrainian soldiers get out of the truck and prepare to dig a trench. The team leader gives his instructions to the thirty or so excavators: “To dig from there to there”He said, pointing with his hand to an area of ​​green grass wet from the night rain and a few dozen meters long.

The Chairman continues: “Half is empty, the other half can be smoked, you can change. You dig until 2:30 in the afternoon and then we’re out of here. » “There’s Buckmouth, there’s front”, he concludes. Digging soldiers line the area with their rifles in the grass and shovels in hand. Others hold back a bit. They didn’t have time to start as a rocket tore through the air with a loud screech before exploding down within 50 yards. Some players dive to the ground, while others run to lie down on the edge of a nearby tree.

About twenty explosions in a row continue in deafening noises, near or far. The explosions follow each other by clicking for twenty seconds. Then silence returns. A few soldiers then get up, but they quickly go down when two explosions ring out again.

When calm returned, the team leader ordered the soldiers to run towards a truck hidden fifty meters away under the trees. " Come ! ", calmly shouts that there are no injuries. More troops are leaving the area. "They're cluster munition rockets."A few minutes later the AFP team sergeant was assessed at a safe location.