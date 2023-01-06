Bombings in Kramatorsk and Bagmouth, despite Moscow’s declared ceasefire

This The first major ceasefire since the beginning of the country’s invasion Ten months ago, it went into effect today at noon Moscow time (10 a.m. Paris time) and will run until Saturday evening (10 p.m. Paris time).

This announcement comes The call came after a proposal by the Russian Orthodox Patriarch, Kirill, but also by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. . "Heeding the call of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I advise the Russian Defense Minister to introduce a ceasefire regime in full communication between the parties in Ukraine."The Russian president announced, as quoted A statement from the Kremlin.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of using " Christmas as an excuse Try to stop the progress temporarily" Ukrainian forces in Donbass. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced the ceasefire on Thursday "No [pouvait] No and don't [devait] Don't take it too seriously".

Russian armistice "will do nothing" to move towards "peace", Britain's foreign secretary said on Thursday James wisely. "Russia must permanently withdraw its forces, relinquish its illegal control of Ukrainian territory and end its barbaric attacks on innocent civilians."The head of British diplomacy added in a statement posted on Twitter.

German diplomacy assessed "allegedly" A ceasefire will only bring "Neither Freedom nor Security", US President Vladimir Putin promised "Looking for[ait] to get some air."

Belarusian protester Ales Bialiatsky reappeared in public for the first time Since his arrest in July 2021. He was emaciated and pale-faced in a cage with white bars surrounded by four armed policemen.. The 60-year-old human rights activist was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2022 along with the Russian NGO and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Rights. He faces seven to twelve years in prison.

Since his arrest in July 2021. He was emaciated and pale-faced in a cage with white bars surrounded by four armed policemen.. The 60-year-old human rights activist was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2022 along with the Russian NGO and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Rights. He faces seven to twelve years in prison. Washington and Berlin to send Bradley and Marauder combat vehicles to Ukraine Under international pressure to increase its military aid to Ukraine, Germany will also deploy a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles. The Bradley fighting vehicle is medium armored and can serve as a reinforced personnel carrier on the battlefield. The Marder is a West German infantry fighting vehicle that entered service in the early 1970s.

