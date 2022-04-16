Boris Johnson banned from Russia for supporting Ukraine

Placeholder while loading article actions

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior British politicians have been denied entry to Russia in response to what the Russian government has called “unprecedented hostility by Britain” over the war in Ukraine. “This step was taken as a response to the media and political campaign in London aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions to constrain our country and stifle the domestic economy,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

In recent weeks, Moscow imposed a similar ban on the leaders of the United States, Canada and the European Union.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the British leadership “deliberately aggravated the situation surrounding Ukraine, injecting the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on behalf of NATO.”

The statement noted “unprecedented hostile actions” by Britain, and highlighted in particular Britain’s sanctions against senior Russian officials.

In addition to the British leader, others on the Russian blacklist of British officials include Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Russia said more names will be added soon.

Britain sent military and financial aid to Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russian and oligarchic companies and hundreds of Russian lawmakers. The British Ministry of Defense also tweets daily on Twitter about its latest intelligence assessments of the war in Ukraine.

Last week, Johnson submitted a file Surprise visit To Ukraine, where he toured Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and pledged to send more military equipment. After the visit, Johnson tweeted a picture of his march on the streets and said that “Putin’s barbaric adventure cannot be allowed to succeed”. See also Ukraine: Shelling raises fears of an intensification of conflict in Ukraine

Relations between Britain and Russia have been in a deep stalemate for years, reaching their lowest point in 2018 when Britain accused Russian intelligence agents of crimes. Ex-Russian double agent poisoned and daughter in Salisbury, England.

Johnson’s last visit to Russia was in 2017, when he was foreign minister.

Last month, Moscow said it was barring President Biden and several top Democratic officials from entering Russia — a move make fun of them White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who has also been blacklisted.