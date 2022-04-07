April 7, 2022

Boston inspectors shut down illegal lodgings allegedly used by airline employees

Cheryl Riley April 7, 2022 2 min read

The City of Boston Inspection Services issued an order to close what it said was a garage converted into a two-bedroom unit slated to accommodate at least ten people in East Boston.

“This unit was illegally constructed, stores dangerous materials, misses smoke detectors and has no other way out,” the department wrote on social media.

The department said its investigation and enforcement team responded to an anonymous complaint about an illegal unit on Geneva Street in East Boston.

Inspectors said the flight attendants at Logan Airport used the accommodation, renting the site for a day or two while they were off work.

The Department of Inspection Services said it believed she paid about $300 a month.

