Boston Marathon winner Diana Kibuki has stopped taking steroids

The Athletics Integrity Unit of the Track and Field Administration Authority announce Friday it was suspended 2021 Boston Marathon winner Diana Kibuki Having tested positive for a banned substance after the race and then obstructing or attempting to delay an AIU investigation “by providing false information or documentation”.

The AIU did not disclose details of Kipyokei’s blockage, but said that a subsequent Kipyokei test revealed the presence of a metabolite of triamcinolone acetonide, a glucocorticoid banned for use in competition when administered through prohibited methods. Athletes must obtain a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for glucocorticoids – steroids that can Enhance athletic performance When it is administered in a certain way – during periods of competition or proof that it is being administered by a permitted route.

At the time of a positive Kipyokei test, glucocorticoids could only be administered by injection, although this rule has since changed to allow for administration via other means as well.

In an announcement on Friday, the AIU indicated that 10 Kenyan athletes had tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide between 2021 and 2022 and that only two athletes from other countries had tested positive for this substance during the same time period. On Thursday, AIU announce She had banned the Kenyan marathon and endurance race Mark Kangogo for three years due to similar doping allegations. It also announced Friday that Kenyan marathon runner Betty Wilson Limbos has been suspended with Kibuki.

As of now, the 28-year-old Kipyokei has only been temporarily suspended and is still considered the 2021 Boston Marathon winner, but if the AIU is Disciplinary Court Finding she had committed violations, she would be stripped of her title and suspended for four years.