Boundary reporters have warned of the disappearance of a journalist

“Journalists should not be the target of war.” On Twitter, Friday, March 18, the Reporters Without Borders organization said to itself “Deep Concern” Journalist Victoria Roshchina goes missing in Ukraine “As if she hid the conflict”. “We urge the release of information on his whereabouts and conditions and his immediate release.” The NGO insisted on the social website.

The RSS shares deep concern over the disappearance of journalist Victoria Roshchina while covering the war. #Ukraine. We urge you to immediately release information about her whereabouts and conditions and to release her immediately. Journalists should not be the target of war! https://t.co/iy2Euj5CD4 – RSF (@RSF_inter) March 18, 2022

Victoria Roshchina works for the Ukrainian media outlet Hromatsky, an online television channel. On Twitter, editorial staff say they lost contact with him on March 12, and that the journalist, who covers eastern and southern Ukraine, was arrested by Russian forces. “We learned that March 16 was the day before Victoria Roshchina was detained by the FSB.” Russian intelligence, Ukrainian media say.

As we have learned from the Witnesses, at that time the journalist was in the temporarily occupied Berdyans. On March 16, the day before (probably March 15) we learned that Victoria Roshchina had been detained by the Russian FSB. Currently, 2/3 do not know where she is – Hromatsky Int. (Hromadske) March 18, 2022

On His website (Link in English)The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) is also calling “Immediate release” Of the journalist. “According to Hromatsky, Victoria Roshchina had planned to go to Mariupol last week. Develops the system. It states that on March 11, while passing Russian tanks near Saboria, the journalist’s vehicle was the target of gunfire. Reporter and driver “He got out of the vehicle marked ‘Press’ and took refuge behind abandoned houses nearby. EFJ details.

The European Press Association says another Ukrainian journalist, Oleg Badur, has been missing since March 12.