Bracknell Morrisons grocery store at the Peel Centre to see improvements

Changes are remaining planned at Bracknell’s Morrisons supermarket.

This is just one of five intriguing designs submitted to Bracknell Forest Council in the past couple of months.

For complete particulars of each prepare, enter the scheduling reference at planapp.bracknell-forest.gov.uk

Variations at Morrisons (20/00517/FUL)

The Peel Centre grocery store is set to add a constructing inside its service property to create a warehouse pod will keep two fuel coolers and two refrigeration retains.

Bosses at the keep are also hoping to create three new more parking areas for shipping vans, as perfectly as an further exit gate.

A new gantry is also prepared for the store.

Conversion of a teashop in Sandhurst (20/00534/FUL)

Retirement house chiefs at Fleur-De-Lis on Yorktown Road want to switch their tearoom into a two-bedroom residential condominium.

Renaissance Retirement presently operates the 42-bed room retirement village, which was set up after permission was granted in 2016 and included a tearoom.

Now this room could be altered to increase one more two beds to the constructing, which is for over 60s only.

A related original plan was refused by Bracknell Forest Council (BFC) in 2019, having said that, after planning chiefs explained this would end result in the decline of a local community facility.

New advertisement boards around The Lexicon (20/00532/A)

As residents return to the city centre, searching bosses are making ready to make some additions to The Lexicon.

New strategies show 7 ‘advertising totems’ — or in other other words, electronic displays — will go up all over the searching centre.

Destinations planned contain by Brooke House, the war memorial, Bond Way and extra.

4 new flats in Bracknell (20/00510/FUL)

Another application involving a retirement housing improvement — this time in Bracknell.

Housebuilders are hoping to add 4 flats at Montgomery of Alamein Court, Cumberland Generate, with 4 new parking areas also prepared.

Interior modifications and an extension to the conservatory is also planned, with much easier accessibility to the current buggy keep also a possibility.

Montgomery of Alamein Courtroom is a purpose-precise improvement, developed in 1980 as a retirement housing facility. It presently includes 68 one x bedroom flats and a a single a few-bed room flat.

A new home in Warfield (20/00461/FUL)

An current brick setting up at Whitelocks Farms on Garsons Lane could be transformed into a two-bedroom property if this strategy receives approval.

The proposal includes permanently eradicating a two-bed cellular residence now sitting at the site.

As with all programs shown higher than, this program is pending thing to consider from BFC.