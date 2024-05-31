Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh, files documents to legally drop the word “Pitt” from her last name

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt18 year old daughter Angelina Jolie And Brad PittShe has reportedly applied to the court to allow her to drop her father’s surname from her hyphenated surname.

according to TMZShiloh first filed paperwork requesting a legal name change on May 27, the day she celebrated her 18th birthday.

Documents reportedly show that she is requesting that her full name be changed from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to simply Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

Brad and Angelina Sharing three biological children — including Shiloh and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — as well as three adopted children, sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, and daughter Zahara, 19.

Brad and Angelina’s relationship began in 2005 after they starred together Mr. and Mrs. Smithand after the subject He filed for divorce from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

the couple She officially tied the knot in 2014But the relationship ended in 2016 when Angelina filed for divorce After an alleged quarrel during the trip with their children. The husband has It has been involved in a long legal battle since then.

Shiloh isn’t alone when it comes to dropping her father’s last name. Her younger sister, Vivian, recently co-produced the film Broadway production Strangersalongside her famous mother, W She is registered as “Vivien Jolie”.

Additionally, Zahra recently joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, and during the induction ceremony, She introduced herself as “Zahraa Marley Jolie.”

However, it appears that Shiloh is the first of their children to file paperwork to legally change their last name.

Earlier this month, A source spoke with ET about Shiloh’s aspirationsAnd her efforts to make a name for herself based on hard work and talent, unlike her famous parents.

“Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, who shows dedication and hard work. She doesn’t rely on her famous name to achieve her goals,” the source said. “Shi is an honest and direct person and never uses her celebrity status to her advantage. I realize it can be difficult to see a person outside of her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it’s worth it.”

ET spoke with Brad in 2022 After a video of Shiloh showing off her dance moves went viral, the actor praised his daughter.

“She brings tears to the eyes, yeah,” Brad said of Shiloh and her love of dancing and performing, adding that she’s “so beautiful.”

“I don’t know where you got it from. I’m Mr. Too Lift Fit here,” he added with a laugh.

When asked if he hopes his kids stay out of the spotlight or embrace the creative arts, Brad said he just hopes they discover paths that lead them to happiness.

“I love when they find their own way, find things they care about and thrive,” Brad said of his children.

Brad’s relationship with his children has been at the forefront of his ongoing legal battle with Angelina in recent months.

In court documents ET obtained it in early MayBrad’s lawyers claimed that one of his former security guards, Tony Webb – who currently works for the actor – was told that the actress had ordered her children not to speak to their father during custody visits.

Claims submitted by Moneyball The actor’s lawyers also claimed that Angelina would threaten security guards into silence through the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

This submission came a month later Angelina’s lawyers claimed in court documents that Brad was “physically abusive” to him. towards her during their relationship. She previously She claimed he injured her and verbally abused her children in a 2016 incident on a planeWhich she said was the motivation for filing for divorce. The Oscar-winning actor has not been charged with a crime After the investigation conducted by the authorities into these accusations.

