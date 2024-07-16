July 16, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Brandin Podziemski Focuses on Lauri Markkanen Deal – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Brandin Podziemski Focuses on Lauri Markkanen Deal – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Joy Love July 16, 2024 2 min read

The Utah Jazz and Chief Basketball Operations Officer Danny Ainge have identified… All eyes on Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski In any potential trade for Star striker Lauri MarkkanenShams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday night on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“I don “t think so [the Jazz] “I want to move on from Lauri Markkanen,” Charania said during a meeting with Rob Perez and Amin Alhassan at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. “But if the Golden State Warriors take Brandon Podziemski, and from what I’ve been told, three first-round picks, three or four unprotected pick swaps, three or four second-round picks…”

At that point, one of the hosts mentioned rookie winger Jonathan Kuminga as a potential name in trade talks.

“Kuminga is just a name but I think despite everything I’ve been told the Jazz are more focused on Brandin Podziemski and including him in the deal,” Charania said. “All the picks are going to be in the deal. I think from the Warriors’ perspective, it’s Podziemski, but there’s not all the picks and if there’s all the picks, there’s not going to be Podziemski.”

Charania’s latest report comes about 12 hours after he said, citing league sources, that the Jazz’s asking price for Markkanen — Podziemski, Kuminga, guard Moses Moody and draft capital — was “unworkable” for the Warriors.

The Warriors have reportedly been pursuing Markkanen, the NBA’s most improved player for the 2022-23 season, since July 1, but appear to have reached a dead end with the Utah Jazz.

“So it could be a back-and-forth, but both sides are sticking to their guns right now, saying nothing is going to change,” Charania said. “So only time will tell. But I think Utah is very comfortable with extending Lauri Markkanen.”

See also  Horse Racing Authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

Markkanen, 27, becomes eligible for an extension on August 6.

The Warriors believe so strongly in the potential of Podziemski and Kuminga that it’s understandable that they would hold out on including them in a potential Markkanen deal.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk podcast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Colombian Football Federation President, Son Among 27 Arrested in Copa America Final Chaos
4 min read

Colombian Football Federation President, Son Among 27 Arrested in Copa America Final Chaos

July 16, 2024 Joy Love
Riots at Copa America gates in Miami prevent ticketed fans from entering match
3 min read

Riots at Copa America gates in Miami prevent ticketed fans from entering match

July 15, 2024 Joy Love
The Minnesota Lynx lost to the Indiana Fever in front of a packed Target Center to watch Caitlin Clark.
3 min read

The Minnesota Lynx lost to the Indiana Fever in front of a packed Target Center to watch Caitlin Clark.

July 15, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

Jack Black under fire for Donald Trump joke hours after shooting
3 min read

Jack Black under fire for Donald Trump joke hours after shooting

July 16, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Scientists discover unusual new species of dinosaur that lived underground
5 min read

Scientists discover unusual new species of dinosaur that lived underground

July 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Brandin Podziemski Focuses on Lauri Markkanen Deal – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
2 min read

Brandin Podziemski Focuses on Lauri Markkanen Deal – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

July 16, 2024 Joy Love
CIA Director Bill Burns said Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is facing increasing pressure from his own leaders to end the Gaza war.
5 min read

CIA Director Bill Burns said Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is facing increasing pressure from his own leaders to end the Gaza war.

July 16, 2024 Frank Tomlinson