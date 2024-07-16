The Utah Jazz and Chief Basketball Operations Officer Danny Ainge have identified… All eyes on Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski In any potential trade for Star striker Lauri MarkkanenShams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday night on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“I don “t think so [the Jazz] “I want to move on from Lauri Markkanen,” Charania said during a meeting with Rob Perez and Amin Alhassan at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. “But if the Golden State Warriors take Brandon Podziemski, and from what I’ve been told, three first-round picks, three or four unprotected pick swaps, three or four second-round picks…”

At that point, one of the hosts mentioned rookie winger Jonathan Kuminga as a potential name in trade talks.

“Kuminga is just a name but I think despite everything I’ve been told the Jazz are more focused on Brandin Podziemski and including him in the deal,” Charania said. “All the picks are going to be in the deal. I think from the Warriors’ perspective, it’s Podziemski, but there’s not all the picks and if there’s all the picks, there’s not going to be Podziemski.”

Charania’s latest report comes about 12 hours after he said, citing league sources, that the Jazz’s asking price for Markkanen — Podziemski, Kuminga, guard Moses Moody and draft capital — was “unworkable” for the Warriors.

The Warriors have reportedly been pursuing Markkanen, the NBA’s most improved player for the 2022-23 season, since July 1, but appear to have reached a dead end with the Utah Jazz.

“So it could be a back-and-forth, but both sides are sticking to their guns right now, saying nothing is going to change,” Charania said. “So only time will tell. But I think Utah is very comfortable with extending Lauri Markkanen.”

Markkanen, 27, becomes eligible for an extension on August 6.

The Warriors believe so strongly in the potential of Podziemski and Kuminga that it’s understandable that they would hold out on including them in a potential Markkanen deal.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk podcast