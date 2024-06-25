Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers meet Monday amid contract suspension – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

Contract negotiations between wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers may be progressing.

Aiyuk sat out voluntary and mandatory workouts in San Francisco earlier this season as he seeks a lucrative contract extension that is expected to make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

There have been many twists and turns throughout the months of negotiations, including trade offers made by the 49ers for Aiyuk prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, and more recently, Aiyuk claiming in a social media video that San Francisco “doesn’t want him.”

However, the latest development may be a positive sign that the two sides are moving towards reaching an agreement.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported Monday on “NFL Live” that Aiyuk will meet with the 49ers on Monday after the star receiver asked to sit down with team brass, and that Aiyuk would prefer to remain with San Francisco.

See more Disgruntled 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk meets with the 49ers today, as ESPN reports @Realrclark25 It was reported on NFL Live. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2024

“They’re actually meeting with the San Francisco 49ers today,” Clark said on “NFL Live.” “He and his costar Ryan Williams are athletes first. Brandon Aiyuk told us he wanted to arrange this meeting himself. When he sat down with The Pivot, he said he takes these negotiations personally. The way they negotiated with him, the way they told him why he deserved what he deserved, affected him.

“It affected him. He says he wants to be in San Francisco first but is comfortable playing elsewhere if that’s something the San Francisco 49ers want to do via a trade.”

Aiyuk posted to social media Sunday night a photo of himself on a plane with a location tag of “Bay Area, California,” leading fans to speculate why he was in the Bay Area after appearing to be training elsewhere throughout the offseason.

Well, now we know. However, it remains to be seen whether or not Monday’s impromptu meeting with the 49ers will lead to an agreement soon.

