Brave Mets sweep, closing in the East NL title

Atlanta – Of course it came to the regular season finale between the division contenders.

The Mets have made significant progress in the Eastern National League to begin the 2022 season. As they cooled off, they won 59 percent of their games from June 1 onwards – a good enough rate to win the central division in both leagues.

The problem, of course, is that the Mets play in the Pacific Northeast, and they simply haven’t done enough. Starting in June, the defending world champion Atlanta Braves They woke up early He won 71 percent of their games, including all three games in the crucial final weekend of the regular season.

The Atlanta Mets tied the class race with a win on Friday. served with Another win on Saturday. On Sunday, Atlanta completed the sweep with a 5-3 victory, earning the right to control their own destiny with the assurance that the Mets would play in the wild cards round of the playoffs, likely against the San Diego Padres.