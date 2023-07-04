Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. makes MLB history with his 40th stolen base in the win versus the Guardians

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. made MLB history on Monday, a week after the All-Star break.

Acuña stole his 40th base of the season in the Braves’ 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. That made him the first player in MLB history to hit at least 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBI before the All-Star break, By league.

He is the first player since Rickey Henderson in 1986 with 40 stolen bases and 50 RBI before the All-Star Game. Acuña is the fastest with 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases in league history as well, having hit the mark in just 84 games, via ESPN.

Acuña stole his 40th base of the season in the top of the third inning on Monday at Progressive Field. After getting on base with a right-handed single, he made it to second, although just barely. He also appeared to injure his shoulder on the play, though he remained in the game.

Then Acuña was hit with an RBI single by Ozzie Albies, giving Atlanta a 2–0 lead. Michael Harris II hit a pair of solo home runs in the win, and Marcel Ozuna added one of his own. The Braves have now won nine straight and are nine games ahead of the Miami Marlins in the NL East.

Acuña has 21 home runs and 54 RBIs so far this season, along with his 40 stolen bases. The 25-year-old averages . 335 at the plate, has 113 hits, and was recently named to his third consecutive All-Star game. He was named NL Player of the Month for June and Player of the Week on Monday as well.