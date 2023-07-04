July 4, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. makes MLB history with his 40th stolen base in the win versus the Guardians

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. makes MLB history with his 40th stolen base in the win versus the Guardians

Joy Love July 4, 2023 2 min read

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. made MLB history on Monday, a week after the All-Star break.

Acuña stole his 40th base of the season in the Braves’ 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. That made him the first player in MLB history to hit at least 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBI before the All-Star break, By league.

He is the first player since Rickey Henderson in 1986 with 40 stolen bases and 50 RBI before the All-Star Game. Acuña is the fastest with 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases in league history as well, having hit the mark in just 84 games, via ESPN.

Acuña stole his 40th base of the season in the top of the third inning on Monday at Progressive Field. After getting on base with a right-handed single, he made it to second, although just barely. He also appeared to injure his shoulder on the play, though he remained in the game.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the first player in MLB history to hit at least 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases, and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break. (Ken Blaise / USA Today)

Then Acuña was hit with an RBI single by Ozzie Albies, giving Atlanta a 2–0 lead. Michael Harris II hit a pair of solo home runs in the win, and Marcel Ozuna added one of his own. The Braves have now won nine straight and are nine games ahead of the Miami Marlins in the NL East.

Acuña has 21 home runs and 54 RBIs so far this season, along with his 40 stolen bases. The 25-year-old averages . 335 at the plate, has 113 hits, and was recently named to his third consecutive All-Star game. He was named NL Player of the Month for June and Player of the Week on Monday as well.

See also  Hosting! Olsen Stadium at Blue Bell Park will host a regional next weekend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

TIGER WOODS – No knowledge of anti-LIV leaked talking points

July 3, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

Tour de France stage 3 Live – The runners’ first dance

July 3, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

See all the incidents at the historic NASCAR Chicago Street Race – NBC Chicago

July 3, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

9 min read

Winners, Live Scores, Feedback, Highlights after Money in the Bank

July 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The last European Ariane 5 rocket to reach the launch pad for the final countdown – Spaceflight Now

July 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. makes MLB history with his 40th stolen base in the win versus the Guardians

July 4, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is receiving a new quality of life update

July 4, 2023 Len Houle