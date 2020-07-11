Bravo Supermarket opens in Wilkes-Barre | Enterprise

WILKES-BARRE — Ruth Cruse came to the freshly opened Bravo Supermarket on South Major Avenue in Wilkes-Barre Thursday and bought some unique produce: white yautia root.

“I boil it and consume it with different soups,” claimed Cruse, who moved to Wilkes-Barre following formerly living in West Africa and New York.

Cruse said it’s typically challenging to find the specialty make and international products locally that she was able to invest in at Bravo Supermarket.

The chain of independently owned supermarkets generally focuses on a Hispanic clientele and has extra than 70 spots that span from New York to Florida.

John Marquez, who formerly lived in the Dominican Republic and also owns a Bravo shop in Lancaster, mentioned the area’s rising Hispanic populace attracted him to the Wilkes-Barre area in the vicinity of other Hispanic firms in the South Primary Plaza.

“We were being informed by other sellers that this town wanted a Spanish retailer,” Marquez claimed. “When I obtained below and I went to the South Main Plaza, I observed other Dominicans and I stopped and talked to them and they said if a person place a retail store here, it would be excellent. They mentioned they cannot discover their solutions anywhere. We took it from there immediately after searching at the demographics.”

Bravo Grocery store at 319 S. Most important St. stands on the web page of an A&A vehicle parts shop that closed and was consolidated into a bigger retailer on Market place Avenue in Kingston.

Marquez mentioned the new community grocery retailer is like an worldwide industry that provides solutions that simply cannot be identified in other nearby grocery stores.

“We cater to absolutely everyone. We consider to get absolutely everyone in in this article,” he reported. “We have African products and Hispanic solutions, Mexican, Dominican and Puerto Rican, and American solutions. We have the basic things and stuff you will not see in other shops.”

Outside the store, he confirmed deliver for sale that integrated avocados, cantaloupes, papayas, limes, green bananas and yuca roots.

Within the shop, he showed an extensive meat department with almost everything from T-bone and porterhouse steaks to filet mignon to spicy sausage to beef organized the way it would be in the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

An worldwide aisle capabilities imported products and solutions from other countries like oxtail seasoning, Jamaican seasoning for jerk chicken, sugar from Colombia, Mexican tuna, rice and beans.

In another aisle, Marquez showed other products and solutions for sale that bundled Puerto Rican cookies and candy from the Dominican Republic.

Bravo Grocery store employs about 15 folks, like a butcher who cuts meat fresh new each and every working day, Marquez said. The retail outlet is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday via Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.