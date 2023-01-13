January 13, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Bray Wyatt interacts with a fan, fearing for his future in WWE

Roxanne Bacchus January 13, 2023 2 min read
by Sai Mohan/Updated: Jan 13, 2023 6:10 AM EST

news Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors – and a possible return to WWE’s creative team – has caused many fans to worry about the Superstars returning to the promotion under Triple H’s watch.

One such fan is specifically concerned about the future of Bray Wyatt, the biggest name to return to WWE during McMahon’s brief retirement last year.

Dear Bray Wyatt, the fan tweeted Addressing his favorite WWE Superstar. “I know you’re not that guy, anymore. But… turns out I do have a fear, Bray. I do have a fear of losing you again to WWE. That’s my fear.”

Dozens of fans responded to the post with similar messages, with some vowing to boycott WWE programming if Wyatt was ever released from the company again.

It appears that Wyatt himself might be a little worried about his former boss, Vince, returning to WWE, because I love the above post on Twitter.

Upon his return to WWE last Friday, McMahon confirmed that he did No intention to disrupt the company’s day-to-day operations, making it clear that existing employees producing television/content will remain in their “roles, duties or responsibilities”. Subsequently, several reports suggested that Triple H would continue as Chief Content Officer for WWE – evidenced by the fact that this is true McMahon was not at the “WWE Raw” or “WWE SmackDown” tapings. Since his return was announced.

Meanwhile, Wyatt’s long-awaited return to the squared circle will be in The first black game in the stadium against the Los Angeles Knights at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium live event. While the former WWE Champion I worked on some live events last monthHe has not yet wrestled a televised match since returning to WWE in October.

See also  The She-Hulk series gets its first trailer and Disney Plus release date

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Greatest Hits – Rolling Stone

January 13, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

The chaotic Golden Globes 2023 movie fails to justify its existence – Rolling Stone

January 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Prince Harry’s diary begins with record sales

January 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Bray Wyatt interacts with a fan, fearing for his future in WWE

January 13, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

JWST has just confirmed its first exoplanet, the size of Earth: ScienceAlert

January 13, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Says His Comeback Is ‘Not Just Today’

January 13, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Galaxy A14 5G is now available in the USA, and it will be supported up to One UI 7

January 13, 2023 Len Houle