Bray Wyatt interacts with a fan, fearing for his future in WWE

news Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors – and a possible return to WWE’s creative team – has caused many fans to worry about the Superstars returning to the promotion under Triple H’s watch.

One such fan is specifically concerned about the future of Bray Wyatt, the biggest name to return to WWE during McMahon’s brief retirement last year.

Dear Bray Wyatt, the fan tweeted Addressing his favorite WWE Superstar. “I know you’re not that guy, anymore. But… turns out I do have a fear, Bray. I do have a fear of losing you again to WWE. That’s my fear.”

Dozens of fans responded to the post with similar messages, with some vowing to boycott WWE programming if Wyatt was ever released from the company again.

It appears that Wyatt himself might be a little worried about his former boss, Vince, returning to WWE, because I love the above post on Twitter.

Upon his return to WWE last Friday, McMahon confirmed that he did No intention to disrupt the company’s day-to-day operations, making it clear that existing employees producing television/content will remain in their “roles, duties or responsibilities”. Subsequently, several reports suggested that Triple H would continue as Chief Content Officer for WWE – evidenced by the fact that this is true McMahon was not at the “WWE Raw” or “WWE SmackDown” tapings. Since his return was announced.

Meanwhile, Wyatt’s long-awaited return to the squared circle will be in The first black game in the stadium against the Los Angeles Knights at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium live event. While the former WWE Champion I worked on some live events last monthHe has not yet wrestled a televised match since returning to WWE in October.