Brazil supermarket’s corpse protect-up sparks outcry

SAO PAULO – A grocery store chain in Brazil apologized Wednesday for its handling of an employee’s death at just one of its retailers, which lined the man’s system with bins and umbrellas and remained open for business.

The Brazilian subsidiary of French grocery store team Carrefour stated it regretted how its keep in the northeastern town of Recife reacted soon after a income consultant it identified as Moises Santos died of a coronary heart attack.

The personnel died Friday, but the incident went viral on social media Wednesday, along with photos of the man’s system lying in an aisle, cordoned off with cardboard boxes and included up with huge inexperienced parasols.

“A worker died in a Carrefour supermarket in Recife, which included up his overall body to stay open up. Welcome to Brazil in the year 2020,” just one Twitter person wrote.

“Carrefour apologizes for the inappropriate way it dealt with the unhappy and unpredicted passing,” the agency stated in a statement.

“The corporation designed a mistake in not instantly closing the shop soon after the incident.”

Carrefour claimed the gentleman experienced received to start with aid and that emergency responders’ directions had been not to shift the body.

“We have given that changed our protocol for unusual scenarios these types of as this, including a necessity to shut the retailer,” it said.

The victim’s spouse stated her husband’s name was not Moises Santos, but Manoel Moises Cavalcante, and voiced anger at the predicament.

“I was outraged. Seemingly human beings are well worth absolutely nothing. Folks only treatment about revenue,” she told information website G1.

Carrefour faced an additional scandal in Brazil in 2018, when a security guard beat a doggy to loss of life inside a store in Sao Paulo, an incident that furthermore prompted outcry on social media.