Brazilian police say a Brazilian woman cheated a mother out of more than $100 million into art

written by ReutersRio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brazilian Sabine Cole Bogci, 48, was arrested on Wednesday over allegations that she was part of a bizarre scheme to defraud her 82-year-old mother, Genevieve Bogci, the late wife of the late. art Antiques collector Jean Bogucci, of money, artwork and jewelry totaling about 724 million reais ($142.42 million).

Her arrest exposed a disturbing web of fraud that police say went on for years and involved alleged middlemen to deceive the artworks of some of Brazil’s most famous painters. Four other people were also arrested, and two others, Diana Rosa Aparecida Staniscu Voletic and Slavko Voletic, were on the run.

The scam began in 2020 when Genevieve was contacted by a supposed psychic with prophecies of her daughter’s impending death.

The victim was then taken to several intermediaries who police say used personal information provided by her daughter to trick her stricken mother into diverting money to pay for a “spiritual cure”.

In the months that followed, police alleged that the suspects had physically threatened Genevieve and that her daughter had held her at home for several months.

Gilberto Ribeiro, a Rio de Janeiro police officer, said Sabine and her partner, who pretends to be a psychiatrist, “began to take the artwork from (the mother’s) house, claiming that the painting had been cursed by something negative, with negative energy to be prayed for.” .

After nearly a year of abuse by Sabine and her accomplices, the victim decided to go to the police.

Police say 16 paintings were stolen, including works by famous Brazilian artists such as Cicero Dias, Rubens Gershman and Alberto Ginyard.

Tarsila do Amaral’s painting “Sol Puente” after it was confiscated during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday. attributed to him: Policia Civil de Rio de Janeiro / REUTERS

Three pieces from the iconic modernist painter Tarsila do Amaral – “O Sono”, “Sol Poente” and “Pont Neuf” – were also stolen and together police estimated their value at 700 million reais ($137.69 million).

Amaral’s “Sol Puente” was among 11 found Wednesday in a police raid in Rio de Janeiro on a psychiatrist’s home.

Authorities have also recovered three paintings in São Paulo. Two have been sold to a museum in Buenos Aires but have not yet been recovered.

Police say seven people are suspected of involvement in the years-long crime, and face charges of embezzlement, theft, extortion, false imprisonment and criminal association.