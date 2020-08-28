Breakthrough Espresso Innovation Kundalini Coffee Now Served In Gelson’s Supermarket – Push Launch

“Innovation 79% greenhouse emission reduction. Espresso, no longer staying transported vast length to retail, roasting smokeless in the shop in which espresso in created.”

The arrival of a new substantial-stop espresso device, KUNDALINI Coffee Organization Qualified Carbon Free Natural and organic Espresso in Gelson’s Supermarket. Kundalini Coffee Organization, has partnered with Very little Cakes Kitchen, two times winner of the Food items Networks Cupcakes Wars. Very little Cakes Kitchen supports variety and carbon emission reduction. Women of all ages Owned Arizona Corporation, Kundalini Coffee Firm, resources natural espresso beans from females owned farms, and gives back again 10% of profits to charity.

Del Mar, California – Today’s emphasis on is on getting much healthier, and reduced carbon emissions for the surroundings. Kundalini Coffee Corporation employs a coffee roasting method that gets rid of right after burners all together, consuming up to 5 periods significantly less fuel. Past fluid mattress air roasting, Kundalini Espresso has an ground breaking air cyclone roasting strategy that now minimizes greenhouse gasoline emissions by up to 79%. We really don’t even have to have to ship espresso broad distances all over the region any a lot more Says Julia Yim President of Kundalini Coffee Company Board, and its COO. We can roast coffee smokeless and emission free in the retail store where the coffee espresso is being made.

Beyond being certified USDA organic, Kundalini Coffee Company Coffee, is certified Carbon Free Coffee. The company has taken coffee beyond the cup, and donate 10% of all its sales to animal well fare and environmental charities. Little Cakes Kitchen, having won cupcakes war twice, is now contributing to a rise in consciousness awareness and greener planet, by serving Kundalini Coffee in all its locations. Little Cakes consumers can now make their daily coffee purchase contribute to a greater cause than enjoying a coffee contribute to a planet wide cause environment, animal welfare, no more kill shelters. The simple purchase of a coffee now extends beyond the cup to a cause far-reaching bigger than coffee industry itself.

Julia Yim, President of Kundalini Coffee Company and its CEO says, “The Earth is greener, and the sky is bluer when companies hold carbon reduction as their focus. Kundalini energy in ancient cultures is defined as divine feminine energy, and its at the heart of our company and practices, says Ms. Yim, we even make a point of source coffee beans from Women Owned Coffee Farms, traditionally coffee farms are male dominated, and owned. As a worldwide staple, coffee beans are grown and consumed in nearly every culture. Because of Coffee’s globally, the ecological harm from the coffee industry is widely ignored or unchallenged. Kundalini Coffee Company is not only challenging the old coffee ways, it’s reshaping the new normal, taking a right turn off the coffee industry roundabout, with its certified carbon-free coffee. “We even have a retail solution to roast coffee beans in the retail store, where the espresso is being made. This removes the delivery process and need to drive roasted coffee vast distance through a supply chain. We donate 1% of coffee purchases to the planet too.

“Roasting coffee in the store, makes for a fresher cup too”, Says Yim. Roasting coffee with less fuel and gases removes the amount of gas from the coffee beans in the coffee bean roasting process too. A less smoke flavored coffee, results. Like Cupcakes wars winner little cakes, you can tase all the flavors and enjoy the cupcakes; Removing smoke in coffee roasting and after burning unmakes the coffee. Ms. Yim says, “It’s the new normal, to taste the coffee no smokey flavor. Kundalini Coffee Company is an innovation-driven, solutions-based, USDA-approved organic coffee bean roast coffee company, we are dedicated to providing organic coffee with the lowest possible carbon footprint and causes beyond the cup”. Ms Yim, invites retailers who want to be part of a new consciousness shift in coffee, to reach out to Kundalini Coffee Company and discuss in store Coffee Tea and Juice Kiosk made to order green beverage solutions.



Media Contact

Company Name: Fika Together

Contact Person: Michelle Reed

Email: Send Email

Phone: 307-683-5619

Country: United States

Website: https://kundalinicoffeecompany.com