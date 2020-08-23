BrewDog to launch new ‘Yaldi’ beer after Twitter spat with Aldi over own brand IPA

BrewDog has announced plans to release ‘Yaldi’ beer after a Twitter spat with discount supermarket Aldi.

The exchange came after an Aldi customer shared a picture of the supermarket chain’s new ‘Anti Establishment IPA’ beer, pointing out it appeared to be a mocking take on BrewDog’s own Punk IPA, reports the Daily Record.

Noting the similarities to the Aberdeenhsire beer brand’s flagship beer, the writer added the name of Aldi’s take on the IPA, which also comes in a blue can, was “legendary”.

The tweet received over 9,000 likes with beer lovers flocking to agree.



(Image: Twitter)



The image caught the attention of BrewDog founder James Watt who tweeted a picture of a mocked up ‘new beer’ entitled Yaldi.

He wrote: “Inspired by ALDI’s take on Punk IPA from yesterday, we are making a new beer.

“YALDI IPA is coming soon! Maybe our friends @AldiUK will even sell it in their stores?”

Aldi quickly responded on Twitter, telling BrewDog, which has a bar in Baldwin Street in Bristol, it would consider clearing out their middle aisle, which is famously known for hosting a random assortment of products.



(Image: Twitter)



Yoker-based Overtone Brewing joined in on the spat by offering to collaborate with BrewDog on the beer, after they revealed they already make a hugely popular IPA with the same name.

Founder Bowei Wang said: “Just to avoid any confusion over the name, as we’ve been brewing our Yaldi NEIPA since March, the offer is open, we would love to collab with you BrewDog.”

However, it looks like they might not need to worry as Aldi has since fired back with a new idea for what it should be called with a post on their Facebook page stating: “We would have gone with ‘ALD IPA’.

“Send us a crate and we’ll talk.”





And it seems the BrewDog founder has listened as he quickly confirmed he’d do just that, posting a pic of a mock up of the new ‘ALD IPA’ beer which even features the supermarket’s branding.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “We shared a new name suggestion on the Aldi Scotland Facebook page and Aldi UK twitter, and BrewDog are sending a crate our way.”

BrewDog has been contacted for comment.