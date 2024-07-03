Brewers acquire right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale from Rays: Source

The division-leading Milwaukee Brewers have made an early push to fill a clear need in their starting lineup, acquiring right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in exchange for minor league outfielder Gregory Barrios, a league source confirmed. The athlete.

The move, first reported by the New York Post, comes about a month before the July 30 trade deadline and gives the Brewers (51-35) a morale boost for a starting lineup that ranks near the bottom of the league in innings pitched.

Meanwhile, the Rays have added more goals from deep. With Jeffrey Springs and Shane Baze close to returning from injury, The athlete It has been reported recently that the Rays would be open to getting rid of some of their key players, and that Civale would be one of the players most likely to be let go.

Civali, 29, is averaging 5.07 in 17 games. He won’t become a free agent until 2026 and is making $4.9 million this year.

Milwaukee has already used 15 different starting pitchers this season. Before adding Civale, Milwaukee’s starting lineup included Freddy Peralta, Bryce Wilson, Collin Rea, Tobias Myers and Dallas Kuchel (who they recently acquired). Of that roster, only Peralta — the club’s best pitcher — has been a mainstay for Milwaukee during this recent stretch of competition.

Club officials were encouraged by Myers, and the team used the opening players to protect Wilson and Rhea. Although Milwaukee considered its approach to coaching sustainable, it clearly needed reinforcements, too.

Barrios, 20, fell outside Keith Law’s top 20 prospects for the Brewers. Barrios, a native of Venezuela, struggled against top-tier pitchers last season, though this season in the top tier, he’s hitting .317/.361/.423. Offensively, Barrios has shown improved contact skills, which has helped him produce better results. Scouts have also called Barrios a “special defender,” who has a knack for making dazzling plays.

