Bright light observed over Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware

Cheryl Riley September 27, 2022 3 min read

A ray of light shining across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware


A bright light shone across the sky in south central Pennsylvania on Saturday night, leading to reports of possible meteors, comets, and even UFOs, but the object was none of those, and viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of this object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and Delaware, what impressive sight was the SpaceX Falcon 9, a 229-foot-long, 1.2 million-pound, reusable, two-stage rocket. The rocket had taken off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. Saturday, carrying 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. Starlink is a satellite array that gives broadband internet access to countries around the world See what it looks like We’ve put together some of the many videos we’ve received of the rocket lighting up the night sky. You can see: Over the Susquehanna River near Perry County, East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, Dallastown, York County, Kutztown, Berks County, Denver, Lancaster County, have you seen it? If you see the rocket and have photos or videos, you can share them with us in any of the following ways: Email: [email protected] Upload directly to uLocal (larger file sizes allowed) Join the uLocal Facebook group and share

