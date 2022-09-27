Bright light observed over Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware

A ray of light shining across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware

A bright light shone across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania on Saturday night, leading to reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object was none of those.

Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos, and videos of the object to WGAL.

There have even been sightings in parts of Maryland and Delaware.

what was?

An impressive sight was the SpaceX Falcon 9, a 229-foot-long, 1.2 million-pound, reusable two-stage rocket.

It took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. Saturday.

The rocket was carrying 52 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink is a group of satellites that provide broadband Internet access to countries all over the world.

See how it looks

We’ve put together some of the many videos we’ve received of the rocket lighting up the night sky. You can see the following:

Over the Susquehanna River near Berry County

East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County

Dalstown, York County

Kutztown, Berks County

Denver, Lancaster County

Did you see him?



If you see the missile and have photos or videos, you can share them with us in any of the following ways:

