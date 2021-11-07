Britain arrests Labor MP for making death threats

The Irish Police The 41-year-old man who made the death threat was arrested on Saturday, according to Irish media.

British MP A few days after the assassination of Conservative MP David Ames.

Douglas police in the suburbs of Cork (Southern Ireland) searched a residential property “this morning, November 6, 2021,” Irish police said. “During the raid, a large number of electronic items were seized and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening a person outside this jurisdiction,” he clarified.

The man arrested Saturday morning in Douglas is currently “detained for questioning” at Cork Station, Irish police said.

Three days after the death of MP David Ames

According to the newspaper The Irish Times, The person was charged with “making a death threat against a Labor MP” from his country “a British national”. “Police have been alerted by British police,” he saidIrish Times. Three days after the death of David Ames, he said, “The incident happened on October 18 when someone called the MP and threatened to kill him.

Tori MP, 69, a father of five, was stabbed to death on October 15 while talking to members of a Methodist church in Le-On-Se, 37 miles east of London. His death shocked the UK, reviving the shock of the June 2016 assassination of Labor MP Joe Cox by a right-wing extremist.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with the murder of David Ames, police said

Act of terrorism, And will be adjudicated in March.