British intelligence said Russia is struggling to repair thousands of destroyed combat vehicles

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Russia is likely struggling to extract and repair combat vehicles damaged in its war in Ukraine.

in Intelligence update on Monday, The ministry said that a Russian army facility has been set up six miles from the Ukrainian border to refurbish and refurbish disabled combat vehicles. Approximately 300 damaged vehicles, including armored personnel carriers and battle tanks, were identified at the site.

Among the “well-documented employee problems” – like it is said Using private mercenaries to bolster a depleted front line – Defense Intelligence continued that Russia continues to struggle to repair thousands of crippled military vehicles damaged in the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

A destroyed tank of the Russian army in the village of Kokhari in the Kyiv region. (Sergey Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

according to Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russia lost nearly 9,000 combat vehicles, including 3,950 protected armored vehicles and 1,730 tanks. The Russian Ministry of Defense provided few data on the total number of lost vehicles, but according to the preliminary published data of the Kremlin, only 50 APVs were destroyed.

In comparison, Oryx, open source investigation Which relies on photographic evidence to calculate losses, stated that Russia lost more than 2,000 vehicles, including 885 tanks and 965 infantry fighting vehicles. Some of these vehicles remained in service and were captured by Ukrainian forces.

Heavy losses in combat vehicles left Russian infantry under attack, according to Dr. Matthew Schmidt, director of international affairs and assistant professor of national security at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

“Exposure means an increased risk of injury that will exacerbate the manpower shortage that Moscow is facing,” Schmidt told Yahoo News. “Add to this the fact that most of the replaced forces will be trained and the lack of armored vehicles means that any attack in the Donbass or towards Odessa faces high-loss scenarios.”