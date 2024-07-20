British Open third round table, live updates: Shane Lowry, Daniel Brown, Billy Horshill lead Saturday at Royal Troon

We’ve reached the halfway point of the British Open, and Shane Lowry has complete control of the leaderboard.

Lowry dropped to 7-under par after shooting a second-round 69 on Friday, giving him a two-stroke lead ahead of the move-in day at Royal Troon in Scotland. He also had some credit in the second round, as strong winds whipped up the afternoon swell and sent several big names home early.

Daniel Brown, who led the tournament after the first round, shot 72-over-par on Friday. Brown will start Saturday with a five-under-par finish for the week with Justin Rose, who tied the lowest round of the day with a 68-under-par on Friday. They are the first trio from the UK and Ireland to lead the British Open at the halfway stage since 1951.

Top seed Scotty Scheffler will start the day five strokes behind Lowry at 2-under par. Scheffler, who has already won six times this season on the PGA Tour, is coming off a playoff win at the Travelers Championship.

How to watch the third round of the 2024 British Open

The third round of the British Open will be broadcast on USA Network and NBC, and can also be streamed on Peacock.

