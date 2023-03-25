Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari reveals what he wishes the couple could do together

The model has a good suggestion for Britney Spears’ next career move.

Sam Asghari is a hint at Britney Spears’ Fans about what he’d like to see the pop star do next, along with her husband, of course.

The 29-year-old model has a great idea for a new project with the pop princess, though it doesn’t seem to involve much of her usual dancing and singing skills. This time, he wants her to showcase her acting ability on the big screen.

Asgari — who is currently working on a mystery movie in Los Angeles — recently spoke with him TMZ about a potential movie role opposite his wife, which he said is already on his bucket list.

He said of “I think she is an amazing actress” circus singer, 41, when asked if they would star in a rom-com together. “I hope that one day it will be a dream come true.”

He even suggested that he could be the brains behind the potential film, telling reporters, “Maybe I’ll write the script.”

But Asgari seems to have different ideas on what kind of movie he could see Spears starring in, figuring an action movie might be more appropriate than a blockbuster. romantic comedy.

He suggested: “Maybe it’s work.” “She’s very athletic, so you probably know…she can jump up and kick some people and do a bunch of stunts. She’s going to be really good at that.”

Spears previously dabbled in the acting industry during her younger years, appearing in The 2002 teen movie Crossroads. She has also made numerous television appearances as a guest on shows including Will & Grace (2006) and how i met your mother (2008).

