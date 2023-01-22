January 22, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Britney Spears is quietly selling her Calabasas home for $12 million

Roxanne Bacchus January 22, 2023 2 min read

Britney Spears Already looking for applicants to purchase the Calabasas home she’s only lived in for a while…but we’re told a potential sale is happening on the DL.

Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ… The singer started putting the painting off the market last week, and it’s asking for $12 million — not much of a jump from the $11.8 million price tag when she and Sam Asghari He bought it last year.

Britney Spears Calabasas House

We’re told that Brit quickly moved out of the house after moving in — mainly because the house was too revealing for her. No money has been set aside for renovations, inside or out, on the 1.6-acre lot.

TMZ broke the story… Brit He bought the placewhich is located in the same neighborhood as his ex-wife, Kevin Federlinethis past June — around the time she and Sam were married.

Of course, it was not a long stay for the newlyweds. As we first reported, Britney didn’t fall in love with her new surroundings, and quickly seemed to give up Property.

Britney Spears

She and Sam have a great Plan B—the old Thousand Oaks mansion that she bought back in 2015. She never sold it after moving to Calabasas, so she’s reverted to her living room wallpaper…which is pretty creative now, thanks to Britney’s videos I.G.

Bryce Bennell In compass loads the list.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Coronation of King Charles III: New details released by Buckingham Palace, including a star-studded concert

January 22, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera despite strict guidelines

January 21, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra describes her premature daughter’s time in the neonatal intensive care unit

January 21, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Britney Spears is quietly selling her Calabasas home for $12 million

January 22, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Patrick Mahomes suffers an injury scare as the Kansas City Chiefs reach the AFC Championship game

January 22, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

When is the next Nintendo Direct? Overview, event types, more

January 22, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

Coronation of King Charles III: Buckingham Palace reveals details of the three-day celebration

January 22, 2023 Frank Tomlinson