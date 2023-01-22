Britney Spears is quietly selling her Calabasas home for $12 million

Britney Spears Already looking for applicants to purchase the Calabasas home she’s only lived in for a while…but we’re told a potential sale is happening on the DL.

Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ… The singer started putting the painting off the market last week, and it’s asking for $12 million — not much of a jump from the $11.8 million price tag when she and Sam Asghari He bought it last year.

We’re told that Brit quickly moved out of the house after moving in — mainly because the house was too revealing for her. No money has been set aside for renovations, inside or out, on the 1.6-acre lot.

TMZ broke the story… Brit He bought the placewhich is located in the same neighborhood as his ex-wife, Kevin Federlinethis past June — around the time she and Sam were married.

Of course, it was not a long stay for the newlyweds. As we first reported, Britney didn’t fall in love with her new surroundings, and quickly seemed to give up Property.

She and Sam have a great Plan B—the old Thousand Oaks mansion that she bought back in 2015. She never sold it after moving to Calabasas, so she’s reverted to her living room wallpaper…which is pretty creative now, thanks to Britney’s videos I.G.