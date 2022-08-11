August 12, 2022

Britney Spears' lawyer in response to Kevin Federline: 'We will not tolerate bullying'

Roxanne Bacchus August 11, 2022 1 min read

On Wednesday, Federline posted on Instagram multiple videos that he said Spears’ sons filmed several years ago and appeared to have had verbal disagreements and used harsh language with her two children. The videos have since been removed from the social media platform, but have been posted by TMZ. In a statement to CNN, Spears’ attorney said they are “working with Instagram to ensure Mr Federline adheres to its rules, and we are exploring all appropriate remedies against him.”

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of his children’s mother, but his children, whose privacy he must protect,” said Matthew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney. “Mr Federline’s ill-advised decision to release an old video of his 11 and 12-year-olds was very cruel.”

Federline said in his letter that his family chose to share the videos to explain why they were recently separated from Spears. CNN has reached out to Federline’s attorney for comment.

“It has been an honor to work with Britney, to suspend her father’s work as guardian, help her obtain her freedom and dignity, and help protect her from the kind of bullying she has experienced in the past – and we will not tolerate bullying in her,” Rosengart said.

