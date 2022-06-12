Britney Spears’ mother reacts to the wedding after ignoring the invitation

Britney Spears’ estranged mother congratulated the pop star Her wedding to Sam Asgari Although not receiving an invitation.

“You look radiant and very happy!” Lynn Spears Comment on Britney’s Instagram post Friday shows four photos from the ceremony at the bride’s home in Thousand Oaks, California.

“Your wedding is a ‘dream’ wedding! And having it in your home makes it so emotional and special!” Lynn added. “I’m so happy for you! I love you!”

Britney, 40, they didn’t invite Lynn, 67, or her father, Jamie Spears, at her wedding the following Thursday their fall On the controversial guardianship, which was Terminated in November 2021 After nearly 14 years.

Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of the “Toxic” singer, was not on the guest list, although her brother, Brian Spears, managed to get an invite. However, Brian did not attend.

Meanwhile, Asghari had several members of his family to watch as he exchanged vows with Britney, including his three sisters.

Celebrities like Madonna, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace who Design Britney’s wedding dressin between attendees.

The Grammy winner and Asghari, 28, started dating in late 2016 after that Meeting on the group Of which Music video “Spittle Party”. that they got engaged In September 2021.

Like his wife now, Asgari has been critical of the Spears family in recent years, in particular Jamie, 69, calls out a “d-k total.” in February 2021 for “trying to take control” of Britney’s life while working as her guardian.

Jimmy Had the Star of “Crossroads” placed under guardianship In February 2008 after a turbulent period in her life, which included an infamous head-shaving incident and divorce from her second husband, Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, Sean Preston, now 16, and Jayden James, now 15.

For the next 13 years, Jamie was responsible for his daughter’s personal and medical decisions as well as her multi-million dollar property.

But after Britney claimed in court In June 2021 her father forced her to go on tour and sent her to a mental health facility against her will, a Los Angeles judge Jimmy was suspended from his role in September before the regency was completely dissolved after less than two months.

Lynn, for her part, had no official role in the complex legal arrangement, but Britney claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post in November 2021 that her mother was “Who gave [Jamie] The idea” So.

The ‘Protected Too Much’ singer said she wants to sue her family for allowing guardianship to continue for so long despite her presence Many pleas for freedom over the years.