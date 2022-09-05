Britney Spears’ son missed her wedding because the family wasn’t invited

Britney Spears’ youngest son, Jayden James, explained why he was absent from her June wedding.

He told 60 Minutes Australia that he felt uncomfortable that the rest of her family had not been invited.

Jayden added that he believes the “situation” will not “end on good terms.”

Jayden James, 15, is the youngest of Spears’ children with Kevin Federline, who He won full custody In 2008 after the couple divorced in 2007.

in June, Jaden and Sean PrestonThe 16-year-old skipped Spears’ wedding to her new husband, Sam Asgari. At that time, he was a lawyer for their father people said The boys did not want to highlight their mother by attending But they were “happy” with the couple.

However, during a new interview with “60 Minutes Australia” On Sunday, Jayden said he actually felt uncomfortable attending because Spears had not invited other members of her family to the event.

“I’m really happy for them,” said the teenager, “but she didn’t let the whole family.” “And then, if it’s just me and Preston, I don’t see how this situation will turn out on good terms.”

Spears is currently in dispute with her family over her tenure for many years. that ended last year. Britney’s parents, Jamie and Lynn Spearswith her Younger sister Jimmy Lin And his older brother, Brian, did not attend the wedding in June. Britney She said her brother was not invited.

Spears too In a feud with Federline after him Talk to the press about the “Toxic” singer her relationship with her children.



Britney Spears and Kevin Federline.

During a “60 Minutes Australia” interview, Jayden said Britney’s father was only doing what was best for his daughter by placing her in guardianship.

“Everyone mostly hates him because of the guardianship, but I think at first he was just trying to be like any father,” Jayden said. Later [his] Her daughter dreams of being a star and working and going to all these concerts and performing, but I think some people stop realizing how much he cares about her.”

Federline, who also took part in the interview, defended Spears’ father as well.

“I wasn’t involved in any of that, so I don’t really know how the conservatism came about, and I don’t know who that decision was,” he said. “All I know is that you have a family that is worried about their daughter and is trying to do everything they can to help her. That’s all I know.”

Federline said he “can’t get involved” in guardianship but added that Jamie Spears “100%” saved Britney when she first placed her in guardianship.