September 17, 2022

Broadway's longest-running show, "The Phantom of the Opera", will conclude in 2023

September 17, 2022

New York (WABC) – “The Phantom of the Opera,” the longest-running Broadway show and an icon of New York City’s theater, will conclude early next year.

The show announced Friday that it will celebrate its 35th anniversary on January 26, and then stage its final show on Broadway on February 18.

Mayor Eric Adams attended the parade earlier this month, At the start of Broadway Week With an appearance to celebrate the resilience of the theater district in the wake of the pandemic.

Phantom was the longest running show in Broadway history for over a decade.

On Broadway alone, the musical has given more than 13,500 performances to 19.5 million people at the Majestic Theater at West 44th Street.

The show says it was the single largest source of income and jobs in Broadway and United States theatrical history. In the New York production alone, an estimated 6,500 people, including 400 actors, were employed over the course of more than three decades.

A spokesperson said other international productions will continue, including the flagship production in London, which will celebrate its 36th anniversary on October 9 and will continue to play with no end in sight.

