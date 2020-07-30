Broker’s take: DBS maintains ‘buy’ on supermarket plays Sheng Siong, Dairy Farm, Corporations & Marketplaces

DBS Team Investigate is sustaining its “get” simply call on supermarket chain operators Sheng Siong Team and Dairy Farm International.

The research group lifted its focus on selling price for Sheng Siong to S$1.91, pegged to regional peers. It managed its “buy” contact on Sheng Siong for a probable upside of 11 for each cent.

Shares of Sheng Siong ended up trading down S$.03 or 1.7 per cent to S$1.70 on a cum-dividend basis on Thursday.

On potential catalysts, DBS analysts Alfie Yeo and Andy Sim stated the supermarket chain could finally be a takeover target for on the internet players such as Alibaba’s Hema and Amazon (Wholefoods) – which are having the on-line-to-offline route and functioning bodily outlets.

The raise in target value followed a rise in DBS’s forecast for the supermarket chain’s FY2020-21 earnings by 15 per cent to 35 for each cent owing to stronger than expected second-quarter earnings led by the Singapore “circuit breaker” period of time.

“Sheng Siong is a immediate beneficiary of Singapore grocery store product sales in addition to its defensive features of potent harmony sheet and funds move generation abilities,” Mr Yeo and Mr Sim mentioned in a investigate take note on Thursday.

DBS on Thursday separately lowered its goal price tag to US$4.86 for Dairy Farm Worldwide – which is also in the grocery retail enterprise. Dairy Farm operates a range of models throughout its meals, wellbeing and natural beauty, residence furnishings, eating places and other retailing divisions. In Singapore, the company’s grocery retail arm operates the Cold Storage and Huge supermarkets.

Shares of Dairy Farm had been buying and selling up S$.11 or 2.7 per cent to US$4.26 as at 12.35pm on Thursday.

The slice in concentrate on selling price was in line with the investigation team’s 16 per cent earnings lower for Dairy Farm’s FY2020 forecast. This came soon after Dairy Farm noted weaker than expected earnings for the initially half of 2020, dragged by reduced contributions from its eating places affiliate Maxim.

Having said that, Dairy Farm’s grocery retail segment observed sturdy revenue traction in H1 2020 as shoppers stayed residence, with gross sales developing 5 per cent 12 months on year to US$2.8 billion.

Huge retail store remodelling, team procurement, new upscale formats served to generate efficiency and sturdy turnaround momentum, especially in Singapore and Malaysia, Mr Yeo and Mr Sim mentioned in a further research observe on Thursday.

Dairy Farm is also on program for a turnaround, with retail store-amount initiatives showing improvement in H1 2020.

“We be expecting a lot more effectiveness gains to appear from ongoing administration initiatives that will set DFI (Dairy Farm) on track for earnings advancement and re-ranking more than the long expression,” Mr Yeo and Mr Sim mentioned.