Bronze Age ship retraces 4,000-year-old journey

A team of experts used bundles of reeds and ancient techniques to recreate a Bronze Age boat.

The smallest remnants of the past can provide windows into mysterious lifestyles.

Needles with eyes made of bone, horn and ivory These needles appeared in the fossil record about 40,000 years ago in southern Siberia. Needles helped make sewing more efficient, and allowed for warm, snug clothing in a very cold environment.

Researchers believe this innovation marks the beginning of another chapter in human history: fashion and self-expression.

Fast forward to 7th century East Anglia in the UK, where there was an Anglo-Saxon warrior king. Buried next to the wonderful goods inside a huge shipThe ship’s timbers have rotted away at the famous site called Sutton Hoo, but iron nails and impressions in the soft earth reveal its extent.

Researchers hope to rebuild the ship, and it’s not the only vessel to gain new life after centuries of disappearing.

Emily Harris/Zayed National Museum The Majan will set sail on its maiden voyage across the Arabian Gulf in March.

Using a supply list written on a clay tablet, a team of experts in the United Arab Emirates has reconstructed a Bronze Age ship.

Shipbuilders built the 59-foot (18 m) Magan boat using hand tools. Using reeds, goat hair and animal fat.

The ship likely at one time transported copper, textiles and semi-precious stones between communities living in Mesopotamia and the Indus Valley.

The ship successfully sailed on its first manned voyage in the Arabian Gulf in March, and will be part of a display on maritime history at the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi.

Analysis of ancient DNA collected from grave sites in Sweden and Denmark suggests that an ancient form of plague may have been The Root Cause of the Mysterious Population Collapse.

The first farmers migrated to Europe from the eastern Mediterranean about 6,500 years ago, replacing hunter-gatherer groups and introducing a more settled agricultural lifestyle. But their numbers dwindled between 5,300 and 4,900 years ago.

Researchers have discovered plague-causing bacteria in the remains of nine grave sites, and the precise burials suggest the team has found the origins of the epidemic.

Separately, archaeologists working in Peru have discovered what they believe to be a 4,000-year-old temple and theater, thousands of years older than Machu Picchu. Shedding light on the complex religions of the region.

Alex Praczkowski/Griffith University Jacob the lion had to have his leg amputated after he was caught in a hunter’s steel trap.

African lion Jacob has faced many challenges during his decade in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park.

He was gored by a buffalo, trapped by a poacher and lost his leg in a steel trap. Remarkably, he also carried out what is likely to be Longest documented swim by a lion in crocodile-infested waters.

Thermal vision cameras captured a dangerous night swim of nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) by Jacob and his brother Thibaut in February.

Scientists believe the brothers were searching for lionesses after losing battles to rival males in the hours before the swim – and trying to avoid humans shrinking their natural habitat.

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft has been docked at the International Space Station for more than a month.

While astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have exceeded their expected eight-day stay aboard the orbiting laboratory, they are still ‘Absolutely confident’ Starliner can bring them homeaccording to Wilmore.

Meanwhile, the duo was helping with science experiments and maintenance tasks, while NASA and Boeing engineers ran tests to find out what was causing the Starliner’s engine problems and helium leak.

Separately, the European Space Agency launched its long-awaited new rocket, called Ariane 6. The satellite launcher went through multiple mission stages before reaching orbit. An anomaly experience at the end of the journey.

Love Dalén/Stockholm University Scientists have extracted the skin of a 52,000-year-old woolly mammoth from the permafrost in Siberia.

The freezing temperatures of the Siberian permafrost have preserved a piece of 52,000-year-old woolly mammoth skin So good that it contains a genetic treasure that is the first of its kind.

Skin contains millions of letters of genetic code found in fossil chromosomes, or microscopic thread-like structures that carry DNA.

These genetic fragments, which still largely retain the structure they had when the mammoth was alive, will allow for new insights into the extinct species.

Meanwhile, a prehistoric volcanic eruption helped preserve some of the most complete specimens of insect-like marine creatures called trilobites, The fossils include anatomical details never seen before..

Enrich your mind with these amazing discoveries:

— The James Webb Space Telescope captured this image. Glowing New Image of Penguin and Egg Galaxieswhich has been locked in a cosmic dance for millions of years.

— Astronomers have discovered a molecule on an exoplanet with glass rain never before seen outside our solar system — The planet’s atmosphere smells like rotten eggs..

The most complete dinosaur skeleton found in the UK in more than a century has revealed a previously unknown species of plant-eating dinosaur. Likely to roam in large herds..

Scientists have discovered Bright blue tree frog For the first time in Western Australia it looks like it came straight out of the Avatar movie series.

