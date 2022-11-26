Brooke Shields shows off her toned body in a red swimsuit for an icy Thanksgiving dip

Shatter shields The polar plunge took a little early this year.

The actress and model celebrated Thanksgiving by posting a video of herself wearing a red bodysuit as she took a dip in a cold pool.

In the Instagram video, captioned “Continuing the #thanksgiving tradition” accompanied by a turkey emoji and a blue frozen face emoji, Shields can be heard panting with every step she takes deeper into the shallow pool. I was able to get her entire body, even her shoulders, under the water for a few seconds, before quickly emerging to warm up.

Shields started the tradition last year, posting a video of herself entering the same small pool while wearing the same red swimsuit.

Brooke Shields Engages With Drew Barrymore After Barbara Walters Feels ‘Taken Of’

Shields’ cool, cool swim comes just days after he opened up about feeling “taken out of” during her interview with Barbara Walters when she was 15 years old.

During her most recent appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the 57-year-old opened up about how uncomfortable she was during a 1981 interview when Walters began grilling her about her body.

In the interview, which took place after the infamous Calvin Klein advert sparked controversy, Shields said Walters “asked me for my measurements and asked me to stand, and I stood, and she’s, like, comparing herself to this little girl, and I thought, ‘That’s not right.’ I don’t understand what this is.”

“But I just, I acted and smiled and felt, like, I benefited in so many ways.”

Shields previously addressed Walters’ line of questioning, describing the way she was interviewed as “practically criminal” and “not journalism” during an episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast with Dax Shepard last year.

After Barrymore opens up about her negative experience with Walters in an interview, they both make it clear that they harbor no ill intentions toward the journalist and still have great respect for her.

Shields has also been vocal about her regrets telling the world that she was a virgin in her early twenties. She wrote about it in her 1985 book On Your Own which was about leaving home for the first time.

Earlier this month, on Now What? Podcast with Ali WentworthShields said, “I guess it was, in hindsight, a little wrong of me to be so open about my virginity because she never left me alone,” adding that she became “the most famous virgin in the world.”

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

This admission was followed by Shields being asked about her virginity by “weird old men” during interviews, something she told Wentworth was “pretty scary” in hindsight.

“But there was just something about, being in the line of fire at such a young age in this way, I became resilient. It kind of made me ready to kind of be ready for anything in this industry, which can be tough,” she said.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Fox News Digital’s Carolyn Thayer and Bree Stimson contributed to this report.